Braintrace Named in 2021 Gartner ‘Emerging Technologies: Adoption Growth Insights for Network Detection and Response' Report

Dragonfly, Braintrace's Proprietary Network Detection and Response (NDR) Application, Is Recognized for Its Early Malware Detection Beyond Industry Standards to Analyze Encrypted Traffic on Networks and in the Cloud.

Braintrace (braintrace.com), a leading cybersecurity company offering Extended Detection and Response (XDR), has announced that Braintrace (Dragonfly) has been included in the 2021 Gartner ‘Emerging Technologies: Adoption Growth Insights for Network Detection and Response.’ The report focuses on emerging trends in the NDR space, including machine learning, advanced analytics, and rule-based matching to detect anomalous behavior and suspicious activities on enterprise networks.

With minimal upfront cost and easy deployment, Dragonfly is the most effective solution for gaining insight into threats evading both firewall and endpoint security measures. Offered as either a managed service or end-user license, Dragonfly detects suspicious traffic without decrypting by instead inspecting the payload and identifying other suspicious patterns. Dragonfly's proprietary engines detect malware with high accuracy and extremely low false-positive rates. By providing Deep-Learning Prediction models, Dragonfly sensors are continually tuned to offer the following features:

Encrypted Payload Analytics (EPA): Real-time detection of encrypted malware communications, without the need for decryption—ensuring both data security and data privacy.

Real-time detection of encrypted malware communications, without the need for decryption—ensuring both data security and data privacy. Domain Generated Algorithm Detection (DGA): Real-time detection of malware generated domains.

Real-time detection of malware generated domains. Session Risk Analytics (SRA): Real-time detection of risky metadata characteristics. The Dragonfly Platform goes above and beyond the traditional DPI-based systems.

"I challenged our team to develop within Dragonfly the ability to identify threats where other applications fall short. Specifically, looking at encrypted traffic flows where standard IOC and certificate processes won't allow users to detect malicious behavior," said Bret Laughlin, Founder and CEO of Braintrace. "I'm proud that we have been named in the Gartner report, as it shows to us our company's commitment to innovation in the cybersecurity landscape."

For additional information, or to request a demo of Dragonfly, contact info@braintrace.com

Braintrace, Inc. Braintrace is a sole-source security provider specializing in the development of customized, cutting-edge solutions for its clients. In addition to providing security and IT services, Braintrace has vast experience in advising customers in broad areas of security-related business risks, including government compliance and regulatory issues. With this knowledge, Braintrace is positioned to provide unique expertise and technology to help businesses in any industry remain safe. www.braintrace.com

Gartner, “Emerging Technologies: Adoption Growth Insights for Network Detection and Response” Christian Canales, Nat Smith, Josh Chessman, 24 March 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005949/en/