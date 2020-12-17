Log in
Bramshill Investments Wins Two 2020 Performance Awards

12/17/2020 | 09:14am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments has won two awards in recognition of the firm's 2020 performance. The firm has been acknowledged as the winner of the 2020 AltCredit Credit, Credit 40 Act Award and the 2020 Pension Bridge, Multi-Asset Class Strategy of the Year Award.

Bramshill seeks to harness the best risk-reward investments across fixed income with a flexible and opportunistic mindset. The firm manages its strategies in both fund and managed account format with approximately $3.6 billion under management (as of 11/30/2020).

"This year has been a challenge for everyone across both daily life and the investment landscape. We are very thankful that our team is healthy and has performed well throughout the year. Our consistent process and risk management have been key reasons for our performance this year".
Art DeGaetano, CIO and Founder of Bramshill Investments.

 

For more information about the firm, please contact Bramshill Investments at 201-708-8150 / investorrelations@bramshillinvestments.com

Bramshill Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These awards are not to be construed as a testimonial or endorsement concerning Bramshill or its advisory services and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Entry is available to U.S. and Canadian managers that have a minimum $50 mm in AUM and submit an application and performance data for consideration. A judging panel consisting of leading institutional and private investors and industry experts judge the applicants based on performance, qualitative information and structural criteria. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal, and there can be no assurance that any particular product or strategy will prove profitable. The return since inception refers to the net performance of the Bramshill Income Performance strategy since inception. The Firm's CIO and Founder began managing the strategy in January 2009, while associated with an unaffiliated investment firm, and transitioned the strategy to Bramshill upon its founding in May 2012.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bramshill-investments-wins-two-2020-performance-awards-301195208.html

SOURCE Bramshill Investments, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
