Branch Insurance : Launches in Indiana, Kicking Off Its Rapid Nationwide Expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch Insurance, the startup that pioneered bundling home and auto insurance online, has launched operations in Indiana. This marks the company's sixth statewide launch since its founding and the first of what will be an exciting year of expansion as the startup aims to become available to 80% of the U.S. population by the end of the year.

Branch is revolutionizing the insurance-buying experience by offering consumers a reimagined way to bundle their home and auto insurance in just seconds. Using technology and automation, Branch is now making it quicker and easier than ever for Hoosiers to save money on their insurance.

Many know that bundling home and auto insurance can help them save. In fact, a recent Forbes article stated that "a bundling discount can be 5% to 25%, and it's generally one of the best car insurance discounts you can get." In addition to helping clients bundle and save, Branch also takes the hassle out of obtaining a bundled policy. Where the insurance industry has relied on application forms that require clients to answer hundreds of questions, Branch has pioneered a way to bundle insurance with just two: name and address.

"We're thrilled to bring high-quality insurance to the great state of Indiana" shared Branch Cofounder and CEO Steve Lekas . "As we further expand our community, we grow closer to our goal of bringing quicker, easier, and more affordable insurance to all, helping everyone get insured."

Behind Branch's desire to improve the insurance-buying experience is a deep-rooted commitment to restoring the insurance industry to its original intent: a force for communal good. That's why Branch offers its clients a variety of tools to tailor their coverage and lower their own prices with the power of community. Indiana clients can take advantage of Branch's groundbreaking community programs, including Community Drive and Community Pledge , which harness the power of community to make insurance more affordable for everyone. Branch also works alongside their non-profit entity, SafetyNest , to help the un- and underinsured population get the coverage they need.

About Branch Insurance

Branch Insurance utilizes innovative technology to make bundling home and auto insurance online quicker and easier than ever before. By tapping into the power of community, Branch is on a mission to make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone. Branch was founded in 2017 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Branch is underwritten by the Branch Insurance Exchange and General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC) and backed by SCOR SE, all A-rated insurance entities. To learn more, visit ourbranch.com .

