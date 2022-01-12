Log in
Branch Launches Six New States As It Continues the Fastest Home and Auto Rollout

01/12/2022 | 12:33pm EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, a full-stack insurance company that uses data, technology, and automation to make home and auto insurance simpler to buy and less expensive, announces its expansion into six new states including Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah, and West Virginia. These states join a robust roster of 19 states where consumers can now purchase Branch's frictionless home and auto insurance. With the new states, Branch is now available to more than 140 million eligible Americans, with plans to be nationally available in 2022.

"Geographic availability is one of the most important initiatives here at Branch to deliver on our mission of making insurance less expensive for more people. Being nationally available enables us to grow our community of members and create meaningful embedded partnerships, so we can offer more affordable insurance to consumers in the moments they need it most," said Steve Lekas, Cofounder and CEO of Branch.

Since launching in 2019, Branch has expanded at an unprecedented speed while helping members save an average of $548 a year. Branch's revolutionary two-questions-to-bind sales process leverages technology and automation to let consumers bundle their home and auto insurance quicker than ever before. As 2022 kicks off, Branch sets its sights on becoming nationally available to help even more people benefit from its convenience and savings.

"Structural flaws in the insurance industry harm consumers – inefficient processes and outdated distribution strategies drive escalating costs which leave so many without the protection they deserve. Branch was created to repair those flaws and introduce consumers to insurance that is simple to buy, offered in moments of convenience, and meaningfully less expensive," shared Lekas.

To learn more about Branch and its national expansion, visit OurBranch.com.

About Branch
Branch is home and auto insurance that's simple to buy and built for savings. Through its revolutionary instant-bind capability, Branch removes all of the friction associated with getting covered, helping consumers bundle their home and auto with ease. Built as a reciprocal exchange, Branch taps into the power of community to make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone. Branch was launched in 2019 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Branch is underwritten by the Branch Insurance Exchange and General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC) and backed by SCOR SE, all A-rated insurance entities. To learn more, visit OurBranch.com.

CONTACT:
Ally Majewski: ally@ourbranch.com

