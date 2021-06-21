Brand Holdings, LLC : Acquires Healthy Skoop, the Third Acquisition in 12 Months Executing Its Direct-to-Consumer E-Commerce Strategy.

Follows the Successful Acquisition of Dr. Emil Nutrition and Simple Botanics

Brand Holdings, LLC, a holding company focused on acquiring DTC e-commerce companies in the areas of health and wellness, sports nutrition, beauty and functional foods, among other categories, announced today the acquisition of Healthy Skoop, a growth brand in the Plant-Based Protein Powder market, from the Seurat Investment Group. This represents the third acquisition for the Company, which is backed by Kidd & Company, LLC (“KCO”) and T-street Capital, LLC (“T-street”).

Healthy Skoop, founded a group of friends led by Dr. James Rouse, a well-known medical professional and personality in Boulder, Colorado, is a company whose mission is to make great tasting plant-based products a simple, easy choice, in order to help people live a healthy lifestyle every day.

The first acquisition, Dr. Emil Nutrition, a leading provider of a portfolio of health and wellness supplements as well as sports nutrition products for both the enthusiast athlete and everyday consumer backed by the scientific background of Dr. Emil Hodzovic, was completed in June, 2020.

Subsequently, the second acquisition, Simple Botanics, was completed in March, 2021.

Brand Holdings will partner with Dr. James to launch a new presence for the brand today at www.HealthySkoop.com with an assortment of Breakfast Protein Powders - plant-based proteins paired with prebiotics, probiotics, and numerous vitamins and minerals - as well as their very popular Daily Proteins.

“As the world begins to open back up and our customers’ busy lifestyles start up again, providing them an easy way to get their daily requirement of plant-based protein, vitamins and minerals is a priority, and we are thrilled with the ability to lead the future growth of a company with products as strong as Healthy Skoop,” said Jeffrey R. Hennion, Chairman & CEO of Brand Holdings. “We are excited to now be partnering with Dr. James to accelerate the growth of Healthy Skoop to its legions of fans across the U.S.”

Dr. James Rouse, one of the original Founders of Healthy Skoop commented, “I am beyond excited to have this partnership with Brand Holdings. Healthy Skoop began in my kitchen as a way to serve my patients and now has grown far beyond what I ever expected.” Dr. Rouse continued, “Our commitment to quality, taste and experience has always been the foundation of our brand, and this relationship with Brand Holdings will insure that we will have the honor to continue to serve our passionate Healthy Skoop community.”

“We have always been extremely proud of the quality of the Healthy Skoop product line,” said Adam Greenberger, Managing Partner of Seurat Capital, “and we look forward to the bright future of the brand and the continued growth of the company that Jeff and the Brand Holdings team will bring.”

Gerry DeBiasi, a Partner at KCO, commented, “We see Healthy Skoop as a strong brand with excellent products, which will serve as strong leverage points as we look to build marketing and distribution."

Dale Cheney, Managing Partner at T-street, added, “With this third acquisition in the Brand Holdings portfolio in less than a year from the formation of the company, we are excited for the future both due to the individual strength of these brands as well as the economies of scale of combining under the Brand Holdings umbrella.”

About Brand Holdings

Brand Holdings, LLC, a holding company focused on acquiring DTC e-commerce companies in the areas of health and wellness, sports nutrition, beauty and functional foods, and other categories is backed by Kidd & Co and T-street Capital. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Brand Holdings operates two e-Commerce brands: Dr. Emil Nutrition and Simple Botanics.

Dr. Emil Nutrition is a leading provider of a portfolio of health and wellness supplements as well as sports nutrition products for both the enthusiast athlete and everyday consumer backed by the scientific background of Dr. Emil Hodzovic and has amassed a loyal following by leveraging the brand’s science-backed approach to nutritional supplements.

Simple Botanics, founded by Kimberly Crupi Dobbins, is a company based on the belief that delicious and good-for-you treats need not be complicated. This passion fueled the desire to create clean energy made of simple, unprocessed ingredients. Today, Simple Botanics executes that vision in the form of both herbal, botanic teas and organic bars.

About Kidd & Company

Kidd & Company, LLC (KCO), based in Old Greenwich, CT, is the private equity investment arm of the Kidd Family Office. KCO traces its roots to 1976 when the firm's founding partner, William Kidd, made his first private equity investment. Today, KCO sponsors control equity investments in the lower middle market where the complementary skills and experience of the firm's partners can be applied to create significant value over time. KCO implements its thesis-driven approach to power above-market growth in revenue and earnings, both organically and through accretive acquisitions. The diverse skill set of the firm’s partners allows KCO to bring management, operational, sales and marketing, corporate finance, and M&A expertise to bear to substantially increase the total value of its investments. For more information, visit www.kiddcompany.com.

About T-street Capital

T-street is an independent investment firm whose primary mission is to partner with founders and management teams to support the growth and strategic development of small to mid-size businesses focused on emerging consumer product brands. The team has a diverse background of consumer investing and operating expertise that can be supportive in providing a flexible and tailored equity solution for accelerated expansion. T-street’s consumer-focused categories include, food & beverage, health & wellness, active lifestyle, fitness & nutrition, leisure & entertainment, and beauty & personal care. T-street was founded in 2013 by the General Partner, Dale Cheney. For more information on T-street, please visit www.t-street.com.

About Seurat Capital

Seurat Capital, LLC (Seurat), based in South Norwalk, CT, is the private equity investment arm of the Seurat Group Inc. By leveraging the collective knowledge, experience, and team of leading Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consulting firm, the Seurat Group; Seurat Capital makes investments that are so much more than simply capital in challenger brands. Seurat helps its portfolio brands realize exponential growth, relying on strategic operating, marketing, and sales principles developed over 25+ years of experience working with leading CPG brands across the globe. For more information, visit www.seuratgroup.com.

