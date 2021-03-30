Brand Holdings, LLC : Acquires Simple Botanics, the Second Acquisition in Executing Its Direct-to-Consumer E-Commerce Strategy

Follows the Successful Acquisition of Dr. Emil Nutrition in June 2020

Brand Holdings, LLC, a holding company focused on acquiring DTC e-commerce companies in the areas of health and wellness, sports nutrition, beauty and functional foods, among other categories, announced today the acquisition of Simple Botanics, a leading player in the Herbal Tea and Organic Bar market. This represents the second acquisition for the Company, which is backed by Kidd & Company, LLC (“KCO”) and T-street Capital, LLC (“T-street”).

Simple Botanics, founded by Kimberly Crupi Dobbins, is a company based on the belief that delicious and good-for-you treats need not be complicated. This passion fueled the desire to create clean energy made of simple, unprocessed ingredients that harness the power of spices and herbs. Today, Simple Botanics executes that vision in the form of both herbal, botanic teas and organic bars.

The first acquisition, Dr. Emil Nutrition, a leading provider of a portfolio of health and wellness supplements as well as sports nutrition products for both the enthusiast athlete and everyday consumer backed by the scientific background of Dr. Emil Hodzovic, was completed in June, 2020.

Brand Holdings will partner with Ms. Dobbins to accelerate growth both in the current product lines as well as add incremental products to the assortment, as the team has done with Dr. Emil Nutrition.

“As we noted when we announced the formation of Brand Holdings in July 2020, the DTC e-commerce space has been growing substantially, and the consumer interest in products that promote a healthy lifestyle and self-care during the pandemic has risen even faster,” said Jeffrey R. Hennion, Chairman & CEO of Brand Holdings. “We are excited to now be partnering with Kimberly to greatly accelerate the growth of Simple Botanics, as the lineup of products she has assembled in the herbal tea and organic food bar space are second to none.”

Kimberly Crupi Dobbins, the Founder of Simple Botanics commented, “Collaborating with Brand Holdings allows us to further our mission of creating great-tasting and healthy snacks and beverages that will continue to innovate the functional food sector. We are delighted to join forces with partners who are committed to clean and healthy living and have found that in Jeff and the team.”

Gerry DeBiasi, a Partner at KCO, commented, “We believe that the products Kimberly has created and the brand she has begun to build will be a great fit for Brand Holdings and a strong complement to Dr. Emil Nutrition. We look forward to working with Kimberly and building the brand significantly going forward.”

Dale Cheney, Managing Partner at T-street, added, “The DTC e-Commerce space continues to grow, and based on our lengthy experience investing in consumer driven businesses, we believe that there is significant potential to grow Simple Botanics across all retail channels, not just the DTC e-Commerce space, as is happening with Dr. Emil Nutrition.”

About Brand Holdings

Brand Holdings, LLC, a holding company focused on acquiring DTC e-commerce companies in the areas of health and wellness, sports nutrition, beauty and functional foods, and other categories is backed by Kidd & Co and T-street Capital. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Brand Holdings operates two e-Commerce brands: Dr. Emil Nutrition and Simple Botanics.

Dr. Emil Nutrition is a leading provider of a portfolio of health and wellness supplements as well as sports nutrition products for both the enthusiast athlete and everyday consumer backed by the scientific background of Dr. Emil Hodzovic and has amassed a loyal following by leveraging the brand’s science-backed approach to nutritional supplements.

About Kidd & Company

Kidd & Company, LLC (KCO), based in Old Greenwich, CT, is the private equity investment arm of the Kidd Family Office. KCO traces its roots to 1976 when the firm’s founding partner, William Kidd, made his first private equity investment. Today, KCO sponsors control equity investments in the lower middle market where the complementary skills and experience of the firm’s partners can be applied to create significant value over time. KCO implements its thesis-driven approach to power above-market growth in revenue and earnings, both organically and through accretive acquisitions. The diverse skill set of the firm’s partners allows KCO to bring management, operational, sales and marketing, corporate finance, and M&A expertise to bear to substantially increase the total value of its investments. For more information, visit www.kiddcompany.com.

About T-street Capital

T-street is an independent investment firm whose primary mission is to partner with founders and management teams to support the growth and strategic development of small to mid-size businesses focused on emerging consumer product brands. The team has a diverse background of consumer investing and operating expertise that can be supportive in providing a flexible and tailored equity solution for accelerated expansion. T-street’s consumer-focused categories include, food & beverage, health & wellness, active lifestyle, fitness & nutrition, leisure & entertainment, and beauty & personal care. T-street was founded in 2013 by the General Partner, Dale Cheney. For more information on T-street, please visit www.t-street.com.

