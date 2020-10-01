Log in
Brand Velocity Partners Finalizes Acquisition of BBQGuys

10/01/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

Sixpoint Partners served as exclusive global equity placement advisor

Sixpoint Partners advised Brand Velocity Partners (“BVP”), an independent sponsor focused on acquiring and growing branded consumer-facing businesses that benefit from deep in-house marketing resources, on the acquisition of BBQGuys, the largest e-commerce platform of higher-end barbeque grills, grilling accessories, and outdoor kitchen products.

Sixpoint raised an undisclosed amount in equity and debt capital, resulting in oversubscribed demand for participation in the transaction. The co-investment process resulted in eight additional Limited Partner (“LP”) relationships for BVP. The transaction was launched and closed in under 60 days.

“This transaction highlights Sixpoint’s successful advisory track record of co-investment deals in the middle market,” said Shawn Schestag, Partner and Head of Capital Solutions at Sixpoint Partners.

“We’re incredibly excited to be a part of the BBQGuys family,” said Steve Lebowitz, Managing Partner at BVP. “They have established themselves as the market leader in high-end grilling and we look forward to further scaling their growth.”

“It was a pleasure to partner with Steve and the BVP team,” added Larry Smith, Partner at Sixpoint Partners. “We are eager to see what the future holds for this promising asset and are proud to have advised BVP through the process.”

About Brand Velocity Partners

Brand Velocity Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring lower-middle market consumer businesses in search of marketing muscle. BVP sets itself apart by providing not only the investment expertise of a traditional firm, but also best-in-class marketing resources and relationships to propel its portfolio companies to the next level of growth and value. For more information, please visit https://brandvelocitypartners.com/

About BBQGuys

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA , BBQGuys is the parent company of BBQGuys.com, the largest e-commerce platform of higher-end grills, grilling accessories, and outdoor kitchen products. The firm is evolving into a “backyard” lifestyle brand with other outdoor living products such as refrigeration, fireplaces, and furniture. BBQGuys.com offers unmatched customer service and subject matter expertise through its online educational content. For more information, please visit https://www.bbqguys.com/.

About Sixpoint Partners

Sixpoint Partners is a leading global investment bank focused on delivering strategic advisory and fundraising solutions for the middle-market private equity industry. The firm’s core areas of focus include (i) primary fund placement and strategic advisory, (ii) secondaries advisory and (iii) co-investment placement across a wide range of industries, strategies and geographies. Sixpoint Partners has a reputation for its direct, results-driven style and for delivering innovative solutions to complex problems in order to create long-term value for clients. Sixpoint is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, San Francisco and London. Investment banking and other advisory activities are provided by Sixpoint Partners LLC (“Sixpoint”) a registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.sixpointpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020

