Brand825 : Earns Two International Awards, Launches Redesigned Website

10/26/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Brand825, a full-service marketing and creative agency that builds engaging and inspiring brands nationwide, announced it has won two international awards—a gold PR World Award® and a bronze Women World Award®—recognizing its outstanding achievements as a startup agency.

Brand825’s work on a successful advertising campaign for a national fitness brand won the gold PR World Award in the “Startup Agency of the Year: Full Service” category. Brand825 has grown revenue by 2,670 percent since the agency launched in 2016, which was the main factor in the agency earning the bronze Women World Award in the “Startup of the Year: Business Services” category.

“It’s gratifying to be recognized among so many incredible organizations and agencies around the world,” said Kedran Whitten, co-founder of Brand825. “It was a dream to launch our agency: we love what we do, and it shows in our work. These awards speak to the passion and quality of our service and our dedication to our clients.”

The PR World Awards are the world’s premier awards honoring and recognizing in-house and agency achievements in the areas of advertising, branding, direct marketing, and much more. The Women World Awards celebrate the achievements of all women in business and the professions behind the year’s most outstanding initiatives. Both awards’ winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during virtual awards ceremonies in December.

Brand825 has also launched a redesigned website, brand825.com. The revamped site features smoother mobile optimization, a colorful page highlighting industry articles written by Brand825 staff and interactive examples of the agency’s diverse array of services.

“The revamped site is all about showcasing our clients,” said Cindy Baker, co-founder of Brand825. “We wanted to make it easier and more engaging for current and potential clients to learn about what we do and see tangible examples of the great work we’ve done for our clients’ brands.”

To learn more about Brand825 and experience the revamped website, visit brand825.com. Visit PRWorldAwards.com to see the full list of 2020 PR World Award winners, and visit WomenWorldAwards.com to find all of the 2020 Women World Award winners.

About Brand825

Brand825 is a WBENC-certified, full-service marketing and creative agency that is passionate about building engaging, inspiring and successful brands. Since 2016, Brand825 has worked with clients nationwide to define what makes their companies unique and craft stories that deliver results through brand strategy, creative design, website design and development, content marketing, social media and more. For more information, visit brand825.com, or follow @brand825 on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

© Business Wire 2020

