BrandMuscle and DIRECTV for Business Bring SpotMenus Digital Menu Platform to Bars and Restaurants

CHICAGO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, announced today that DIRECTV, the largest satellite TV service provider in the nation, will make the SpotMenus digital menu platform available to all its bar and restaurant customers through its DIRECTV for BUSINESS MVP program.



Through an exclusive 120-day free trial, DIRECTV customers can register to gain access to SpotMenus. Features include the ability to create unlimited QR code menus that guests can scan to instantly view the menu on their mobile device, easily change or update menus, and set schedules for different mealtimes, holidays, or happy hours. MVP partners can also use the waitlist and reservations feature to adhere to low-density dining requirements.

“SpotMenus gives DIRECTV for BUSINESS customers the ability to offer an enhanced no-touch experience for guests and restaurant managers at a time when safety remains top of mind,” said Doug Eichler, Vice President DIRECTV for BUSINESS.

“Digital multi-channel menus are here to stay, and guests expect mobile menu options,” said Richard Mendis, Chief Strategy Officer at BrandMuscle. “DIRECTV customers who take advantage of the opportunity to create unlimited QR code menus through SpotMenus will gain a competitive advantage with tech-savvy customers and enjoy significant cost savings.”

The SpotMenus platform also complements DIRECTV’s MVP program, which is an exclusive program that provides restaurants, bars, and other public viewing establishments with the marketing tools necessary to position their location as a “headquarters” for viewing sports on TV. The digital menu platform also takes up less room on the table, minimizes contact, reduces cleanup, and is more cost-effective than printed menus.

About DIRECTV

Since its launch in 1994, DIRECTV has continually evolved its product, best-in-class content and service to provide customers an industry-leading video offering. DIRECTV offers the industry’s best picture format, exclusive content in 4K HDR from original series to travel shows and more, and is the undisputed leader in sports bringing NFL Sunday Ticket customers every live out-of-market NFL game, every Sunday during the NFL season. DIRECTV also lets customers watch movies and shows from virtually anywhere – on TVs at home, plus on their favorite mobile devices with the DIRECTV app. AT&T TV, the streaming video service, is designed for the household that wants the best of live TV and on-demand, compelling live TV packages, sports and access to more than 5,000 apps on the Google Play Store.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 700 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.

About SpotMenus

SpotMenus is a digital menu management and beverage marketing platform, designed to help restaurants, bars, and other on-premise establishments of all sizes serve guests with digital menus across several types of media, displays, and points of access. The SpotMenus platform and QR code signs are in use at thousands of locations, providing guests with a convenient method for instantly viewing menus or joining waitlists on a personal mobile device without requiring registration or download. SpotMenus is also the only digital menu platform used by many of the largest alcohol, beverage, and food distributors and suppliers to gain analytical insights and support their customers with promotional menus and related services. To learn more about SpotMenus, visit https://www.spotmenus.com/.

Lori Alba VP of Marketing lori.alba@brandmuscle.com 216-454-2047