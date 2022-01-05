Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BrandSafway engineers new Truss Frame System™ for Flatiron-Aecon's Bow River Bridge twinning project

01/05/2022 | 04:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

One-of-a-kind under-bridge traveling platform delivers access for final construction of project

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KENNESAW, Ga., Jan. 5, 2022 – Building upon its work with Flatiron-Aecon Joint Venture on the Calgary Ring Road Project in Alberta, Canada, BrandSafway's Major Projects Group (MPG) and the Infrastructure Services Group were selected to design and build a one-of-a-kind under-bridge traveling platform to provide access for the final construction stages of the Bow River Bridge twinning project.

"This solution proves, once again, that BrandSafway can meet the widest range of project demands, where safety and efficiency are high priorities," said Alex Di Domenico, managing director, BrandSafway, MPG. "We started working with Flatiron-Aecon in 2019 at the beginning of the Bow River Bridge twinning project by providing stairs and engineering services. Now, we’re proud to be designing and fabricating an innovative access solution for its completion."

“BrandSafway has provided the most efficient solution for our challenging access requirements to the underside of the bridge. With their platform, we will be significantly more efficient with less downtime to our operations,’’ said Kyle Hendrikx, bridge manager for Flatiron-Aecon Joint Venture.

The unique, triangle-shaped Truss Frame System solution was custom-designed for Flatiron-Aecon to provide safe access to the underside of the bridge for several workers at a time. Adapted to have retractable extensions, the solution allows the system to travel around piers, without having to dismantle the platform. Patent-pending launching extensions, which are now available to the bridge market, will allow the entire 112-foot length and 32-foot width C-frame structure to move back and forth along the 1542-foot length of the bridge.

The platform consists of two half-truss frame platforms mounted securely to the manually operating top bridge deck carriages. Each half-platform is equipped with launching triangular trusses, which are extended and retracted manually as the system travels the length of the bridge, across four bridge piers. Traditional Systems™ Scaffold, located on each half of the fixed truss platform, provides access to the underside of the bridge segments.

"BrandSafway’s patent-pending Truss Frame System provides the flexibility, mobility and low cost of a movable platform system, while eliminating need for hoists and cranes to traverse around bridge piers,” said Mathieu Grumberg, director of North American Product Development for BrandSafway and the engineer who designed and developed the innovative solution for the twinning project.

Flatiron-Aecon's West Bow River Bridge twinning project has been tendered at a cost of $89 million CAD. According to Aecon, the Bow River Bridge twinning project is a key component in the completion of the Calgary Ring Road and will provide vital transportation infrastructure for growing communities in the Greater Calgary Area. When complete, the entire Calgary Ring Road will provide travelers with 101 kilometres of free-flow travel.

AlumaSafway, which provides the broadest range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets in Canada, will manage the delivery of site services for BrandSafway in Alberta. BrandSafway's new under-bridge traveler access platform will be in use on the Bow River Bridge twinning project in 2022 and 2023.

About BrandSafway 
With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with
unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You® — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.


PHOTOS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

# # #

Attachments


Latest news "Companies"
04:24pAT&T, Walmart rise; PG&E, Catalent fall
AQ
04:22pSUNOCO LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pRclco ranks summerlin® and bridgeland® among top-selling master planned communities of 2021
PR
04:21pWall Street closes sharply lower on 'hawkish' Fed minutes
RE
04:21pFed bulks up diversity in bank board leadership
RE
04:21pBrandSafway engineers new Truss Frame System™ for Flatiron-Aecon's Bow River Bridge twinning project
GL
04:20pFIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pGROWTH CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pNOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE : Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC - SYTE), Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE - CSLT), Lawson Products, Inc. (Nasdaq - LAWS)
GL
04:20pNOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE : Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC - SYTE), Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE - CSLT), Lawson Products, Inc. (Nasdaq - LAWS)
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2Wall Street closes sharply lower on 'hawkish' Fed minutes
3U.S. stocks slide, Treasury yields up on Fed taper discussion
4VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
5Exclusive: Walmart arm did not deliberately remove Xinjiang goods, Chin..

HOT NEWS