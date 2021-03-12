BrandifyPR: Top Mortgage Professionals You Should Follow in 2021

Dallas, TX, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With low interest rates continuing to loom over America in the later days of the Global pandemic, many home buyers and sellers have taken advantage of this great opportunity to conduct in Real Estate transactions. With innovative measures taken over the past calendar year, industries such as mortgage originators have been forced with the task of adapting to service their customers.



With such low rates, the Real Estate market has made leaps across the country. Mortgage Professionals have successfully adapted to service their customers and have been able to convert at higher levels then some calendars years of the past. To better understand the future of mortgage lending, BrandifyPR has put together a list of what we believe to be some of the Top Mortgage Professionals you should follow in 2021.

Laura Bernaby

Laura Bernaby joined Guaranteed Rate as VP of Mortgage Lending after a record-breaking year in her personal loan production in 2020. Since the beginning of her career in the mortgage industry, she learned early on that Guaranteed Rate is home to the top producing loan officers in the country and found herself intrigued by it even more as time went on. After years of experience and closing hundreds of loans, she knew what type of process needed to be in place to scale her business and excel in her career which brought Laura to make the decision to join GR this past December. She brought along her Sales Assistant, Shayna King, and they were partnered up with a solid team that has exceeded her expectations. “It’s a mindset unlike any other that starts at the top with the CEO and is maintained throughout the entire company where the focus is on positive thinking and believing you can accomplish your goals, and more importantly, encouraged to think big, live a healthy and balanced life, and have fun while doing it.” Laura’s personal goal in 2021 is to close $50 million in funded loan volume and is well on her way to achieving it. Laura truly enjoys putting her clients and their families in a better financial position and finds this to be the most rewarding part of her career. To hit this goal would mean that both herself and the company could give back even more to their communities and the charities they support. To learn more about Laura Bernaby and Guaranteed Rate, click here.

Sean Cahan

Sean Cahan is the President CEO and Co-Founder of Cornerstone First Mortgage,

He is also known as "The Mortgage Geek”. Cornerstone First Mortgage is headquartered in San Diego, California but conducts business nationwide, and is licensed in 36 states.

Under his leadership as President, Sean has grown Cornerstone from its San Diego HQ to 29 different branches nationwide, and oversees the operation and production of more than $650 million in loans annually. While overseeing the operations of the company, Sean has also managed his own portfolio of clients, and has been been the #1 Top Producer at Cornerstone for 3 consecutive years. For the past 15 years, he has been fully immersed in the mortgage industry, which has led to the inception of The Mortgage Geek Coaching Program, an experience and knowledge based program aimed to help others grow their professional careers. 2021 has already been a huge success for Sean and Cornerstone, as they continue acquiring large financial organizations. The continuing implementation of modern technology and industry advancements remain in the forefront of Sean’s plans to grow the company and make Cornerstone even more efficient for Loan Officers and lenders. One of Sean’s greatest strengths is sharing his knowledge of the industry through The Mortgage Geek coaching program, we encourage you to learn more by clicking here. Cornerstone First Mortgage is built BY top producers, FOR top producers.

Robert Cox

Robert Beau Cox is a Mortgage Professional and Division Partner at Nations Lending Corporation, a full-service mortgage lender in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Beau holds himself and his employees to 100% accountability with every aspect of helping clients from the first conversation to the day of closing. Nations Lending is truly unique in that they tailor to and help clients find the perfect mortgage solution. Acting as a Branch Manager for over 3 years, Beau has found his specialty in low interest rate mortgage loans for first responders. Each year Beau upholds a goal of closing more than 100 loans for local police officers. Furthermore, he focuses on helping nurses, doctors, and other frontline workers amidst the current pandemic. Beau is confident that the Federal Reserve will maintain historically low interest rates which he knows will allow him to help more people refinance and purchase new homes. His dedication and passion for the mortgage business is reflected greatly in word of mouth referrals sometimes resulting anywhere from two up to sometimes even five referrals from just one client. Beau also commits himself to helping grow the company, and after joining Grant Cardone’s 10x Community, he has achieved 400% growth in his business. To learn more about Beau Cox and his revolutionary work with Nations Lending Corporation, click here.

Brian Woltman

Brian Woltman is a Top 1% Mortgage Originator in America and the Producing Branch Manager at Embrace Home Loans, a mortgage loan company in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. With mortgages ranging from conventional and FHA financing to renovation and VA products, Brian and his team at Embrace help customize loans for your mortgage needs. The unmatched energy, enthusiasm, and passion exhibited by Brian and his team have made for countless referrals, as well as true friendships with the clients they work with. In his 15 years working in the mortgage industry, Brian has helped thousands of individuals and families achieve their home ownership dreams, and has helped them save money in the process. Confident that 2021 will remain a prosperous year in the housing market, Brian is well prepared for the volume of assistance necessary to maintain a happy clientele and exceed expectations. To learn more about Brian Woltman and Embrace Home Loans, click here.

Sonia Nangia



Sonia Nangia is a Mortgage Professional, Producing Manager, and Mortgage Loan Originator at Cardinal Financial Company, a mortgage loan company in Melville, New York. For more than 18 years, Sonia has guided her professional career by treating every client the way she would wish to be treated. Sonia gathers extensive information about her clients to ensure she is truly doing what is best for their specific scenario, and executes each transaction with the utmost integrity. Committed to serving her clients in the best way possible, Sonia personalizes the mortgage loan experience by offering a wide array of options, helping her clients save time, money and stress during the process. Unlike other loan officers, Sonia enjoys going the extra mile for her clients, even in the most complicated deals. Supported by an in-house processing and underwriting team, Sonia has capitalized on the ability to close loans quickly and efficiently, and has all the tools necessary to take her clients from start to finish with zero hassle. Confident that 2021 will uphold the housing surge in 2020, Sonia is well equipped and eager to help you with your mortgage needs. To learn more about Sonia Nangia and Cardinal Financial Company, click here.



Shant Banosian

Shant Banosian is a VP of Mortgage Lending at Guaranteed Rate and has been ranked the #1 Loan Officer in the country for 3 consecutive years. Although his main office is in Waltham, Massachusetts, Shant does business all over the country, and has licensing in all 50 states. Backed by a team of professionals, Shant and his colleagues have closed on over 15,000 loans and work to be efficient and competent in all aspects of the loan process. At Guaranteed Rate, Shant and his team offer a vast selection of mortgage loan options, helping provide clients with the best fit for their needs. Furthermore, Shant educates his clients throughout every step of the loan process, ensuring they fully understand where they stand at all times and are confident as they make offers in a competitive market. Striving to be available 24/7 and handling loans in record times, Shant has been recognized for his outstanding service in the industry multiple times by Scotsman Guide, Mortgage Executive Magazine, and more. Following 2020 and the effects of the pandemic on the housing market, Shant is confident that 2021 will remain a prosperous year, and is prepared for whatever comes his way. To learn more about Shant Banosian and Guaranteed Rate, click here.

Christopher Molina

Christopher C. Molina is a Mortgage Professional, Senior Loan Officer and Branch Business Development Manager of Cross Country Mortgage Palm Beach, The Ryan Brown Team. The #1 Mortgage Lender in Palm Beach County, Florida. Christopher’s unique background provided him with surreal amounts of motivation to become successful in life, and his passion for finance and real estate elevated his interest in the mortgage industry. Through the overcoming of countless obstacles that came his way, Christopher persevered and has become one of the top Loan Officers in Palm Beach County. His unmatched work ethic, passion, and care for the industry has helped Christopher evolve greatly as a businessman, and take his life from being homeless to being an extremely successful mortgage professional. Measuring his success as setting goals and doing whatever it takes to achieve them, Christopher epitomizes the American Dream in every essence. Today, he is one of the leading professionals across the nation at Cross Country Mortgage. Moving forward, he will be working diligently towards making his branch the #1 mortgage branch in the United States. To learn more about Christopher C. Molina and Cross Country Mortgage Palm Beach, click here.

Alec Hanson



Alec Hanson is a Mortgage Professional, Senior VP, and Division Manager of the Pacific Southwest at loanDepot, a full-service mortgage lender in Orange County, California. loanDepot is a contemporary financial service company that specializes in financing and refinancing of home mortgage loans. Alec’s career began in 2004, and in his first year he funded more than $85 million in loans and was named Rookie of The Year by Scotsman’s Guide. Since then, he has been recognized in Scotsman’s Guide as a Top 200 Originator with a personal best year of more than $185 million in loans. He later began coaching and growing a branch network in Orange County, where in 2010, he funded more than $1 billion at the branch level. As the PSW Production Leader for loanDepot Alec led his team to a record breaking 2020 with a near $6.8B annual production achievement and is furthering his career this year by remaining realistic, yet driven, following the unprecedented year of 2020 amidst COVID-19. Despite the pandemic and a record breaking year, loanDepot also had its Initial Public Offering and became the “Official Mortgage Provider of the MLB”. Eager for more, Alec’s passion is on fire, and prepared for anything that comes his way. To learn more about Alec Hanson, click here.

Reynaldo Reyes

Reynaldo “Rey'' Reyes is a skilled Mortgage Professional and an experienced Senior Loan Officer at Sharp Loan, Inc., which is amongst the top residential mortgage lenders located in Orange, California. At Sharp Loan, Rey and his colleagues, backed by some of the industry’s most well-known lending institutions in the nation, provide each and every client with the best possible mortgage solutions to meet their refinance and purchase needs. Saving the clients both time and money, Rey and his team of mortgage professionals do all the difficult leg work, and provide the highest level of customer service around. Specializing in a wide array of mortgage loan options and products, Rey Reyes and the Sharp Loan team uphold a major competitive advantage over other mortgage lenders. They consider their services to be a “truly personalized process for each client”. From its inception, Sharp Loan has focused heavily on providing exceptional customer service, and in 2021, Rey headed “Project Paperless''. Sharp Loan’s very own initiative creating, for his clients, a completely paperless lending process in this ever growing digital age of technology which we all currently live in. “We cannot simply talk about a better borrower experience, we must listen to our customer’s needs. The experience of mortgage finance should always exceed the client’s expectations''. With an expected business growth of more than 200% in 2021, the move to a paperless process will allow Rey Reyes and his team to better execute transactions, communicate with

clients, and utilize today’s technology to enrich efficiency throughout the company. Confident that the housing market will continue to thrive in 2021, Rey is eager and equipped to excel beyond every one of his goals in this New Year. To learn more about Rey Reyes and Sharp Loan, Inc.’s “Project Paperless'' click here.

John Lopresti

John LoPresti is a Mortgage Professional and Branch Manager of Cardinal Financial Company’s largest Residential Mortgage Lending Branch in the Northeast Division in Melville, New York. Cardinal Financial is a direct mortgage lender offering a vast array of loan options for their clients. With a client experience unlike any other, John and his team at Cardinal are dedicated to their work and committed to providing the best service from start to finish. Taking into consideration interests and desires of their clients, John and his team work with each client as an individual, treating every situation differently. John’s unmatched commitment to hard work is fueled by the passing of his father at a young age, and watching the rest of his family work harder and smarter to make ends meet. His drive resulted in a record production year in 2020, which has continued into 2021. To expand on his current platform, John is always looking to invest in new technology, find better loan options, and provide extensive training for his team to ensure the highest value service possible. To learn more about John LoPresti and Cardinal Financial Company, click here.

Greg Gale

Greg Gale is a Mortgage Professional, Senior VP and Branch Manager at NOVA Home Loans, a Private Mortgage Banker in Scottsdale, Arizona. Since 2005, Greg has built a career in the mortgage industry, where he currently leads a group of professionals called The Gale Team at NOVA Home Loans. Greg and his team are fully committed to creating a great client experience and highlight the importance of communication among the team, the clients and the referral partners they serve. Furthermore, listening to clients’ needs and doing everything they can to fulfill those needs is something Greg and his team are dedicated to doing. Throughout his years in the industry, Greg has come to the realization that mis-information is something that floods the industry, so he implemented tools into his business to prevent such information from spreading further. Offering what he calls a Playbook to his clients, Greg helps take his clients from point A to point B, and beyond, while educating, informing, and helping them through every step. Greg and his team offer a wide array of loan options to best fit the needs of their clients. To learn more about Greg Gale and The Gale Team at NOVA Home Loans, click here.

Jerome Trail

Jerome Trail is the owner of The Mortgage Trail, an independent mortgage brokerage located in Toronto, Ontario. Since 2013, Jerome has built a client base of thousands and helped fund hundreds of millions of dollars in residential mortgages. As an independent mortgage broker, Jerome's vast array of mortgage products will help you find the best product for the best price. He and his team have also implemented a proprietary software system that helps Borrowers follow their mortgage throughout its duration with videos and explanatory links to help educate them along the way. Ensuring that clients know exactly where they are and what to expect with their mortgage, Jerome and The Mortgage Trail are the one stop shop for all of your mortgage needs. With a difficult year amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Jerome has implemented a fully digital version of The Mortgage Trail that has had a great response from clients, and while navigating through the pandemic, he and his team have had a record year in the industry. Jerome and his team are committed to serving their clients in every way possible and will ensure customer satisfaction through their integrated network and process.

To learn more about Jerome Trail and The Mortgage Trail, click here.

Jason Frazier



Jason Frazier is the Chief Strategy Officer at Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM), a national mortgage lender with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Jason is also an award winning marketer, using that expertise as a Marketing Coach for the Next Level Loan Officers Group, where he teaches loan officers how to use marketing to be successful in their market. With more than 20 years of professional experience across several industries, he was appointed Chief Strategy Officer of EPM in August of 2020. EPM offers all major loan products, but Jason and his team also work diligently to innovate at EPM to meet the needs of the modern consumer. EPM is an omnichannel lender, with heavy focus on Wholesale, Retail, and Correspondent lending. EPM’s mission is empowering people more through health, wealth, and education. As a result of the pandemic in 2020, Jason is confident that although interest rates will fluctuate and rise past their all-time lows, the housing market will remain very strong in 2021. Fueling his enthusiasm and passion for EPM’s vision of becoming a top lender, is their focus on being different and executing his thought leadership strategy by utilizing Social Media, Podcasting, and Marketing to the highest level. To learn more about Jason Frazier and EPM, click here.



Mikey Esquivel

Mike “Mr. Mortgage” Esquivel is a Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Loan Officer, and Founder of Mr. Mortgage Capital Corporation by Western Capital Mortgage. Located in San Diego County, Mike has worked in the mortgage industry since 2016, and has been with Western Capital Mortgage since 2019. His 5+ years in the industry has not only driven his passion and work ethic, but has helped Mike gain valuable knowledge which has ultimately helped him build his personal brand. As a technology driven brokerage, Mike strives to make the mortgage loan process seamless, yet exciting, for all of his clients. Mike and his team focus heavily on helping first time home buyers, military personnel, experienced buyers, as well as different ethnic communities. With unmatched turnaround times, great rates, personalized solutions, and a committed team, there is nowhere else to look for your mortgage needs. Mike is confident that 2021 will remain a booming year in the housing market, and is more ready than ever to execute and help people with their mortgage needs. To learn more about Mike “Mr. Mortgage” Esquivel and Mr. Mortgage Capital Corporation by Western Capital Mortgage, click here.

Nate Pryzbek



Nate Pryzbek is a Mortgage Professional and Loan Officer at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, a mortgage lending company located in West Hartford, Connecticut. Fairway IMC is a full-service lender offering conventional and fully customized loans to meet your financial needs. Since 2019, Nate has dedicated his career to help coach and educate his clients through their home buying decisions, all while building valuable relationships with them. By always making himself available to provide guidance and service, Nate has proven to be one of a kind in the industry to ensure his clients receive the best service possible. Understanding that he would not find the success he has found without a rock solid team behind him, he works diligently to ensure his colleagues are always excellent communicators and problem solvers as well. Nate has found that he is happiest when he can impact the lives of his clients positively and feels very fortunate to be in this position. Confident that the housing market will remain prosperous and interest rates low, he is more prepared than ever to continue providing first class service to everyone he works with. To learn more about Nate Pryzbek and Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, click here.



Joe Dunn



Joe Dunn is the Senior Vice President & Business Development Manager of George Mason Mortgage in Richmond, Virginia. George Mason Mortgage offers a wide array of solutions for their customers' mortgage needs including personal mortgage counseling, first time homebuyer products, construction financing, lot loans, bridge loans, portfolio products, and many more. With more than 27 years in total experience and the last 8 at George Mason Mortgage, Joe has been able to become a top producer. Joe alone has originated more than $800 million in loans and has been named one of Richmond’s Top Producers for the past 10 years. Despite the global pandemic, Joe and his team had a record year and helped introduce and incorporate innovative technology to continue serving his clients on a daily basis. Joe and his team are confident that 2021 will be another exceptional year, and he is looking forward to further serving his community. As he and his team successfully navigated the pandemic, they remain diligent in providing their first class service to each and every client, and are prepared for any challenge that comes in the new year. To learn more about Joe Dunn and George Mason Mortgage, click here.



