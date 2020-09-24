Brandon Hall Group Certifies Meridian as a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider

Reston, VA, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group’s analyst team has worked closely with Meridian for years, taking an inside look at their solutions and service offerings. The analysts conducted in-depth briefings with executive leaders and product teams, reviewed client use cases and product capabilities to gain a full understanding of the vendor’s biggest differentiators and the key markets they serve.

“Trusted by government and corporations alike, Meridian’s LMS can handle strict privacy, security and compliance challenges”, said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer, and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “Meridian also offers strong extended enterprise and eCommerce capabilities.

We are thrilled to be selected and certified as a Brandon Hall Group Smartchoice Preferred Provider,” said Patrick Devlin, Chief Business Development Officer at Meridian. “This recognition strengthens our commitment to never be a “one-size-fits-all” platform, but instead offer an LMS solution that addresses clients’ most critical business needs.”

BHG has decades of experience in helping global organizations evaluate and select the right providers for top organizations around the world.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group (BHG) is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit http://www.brandonhall.com

About Meridian Knowledge Solutions

Meridian's award-winning learning management system allows organizations, where training is critical to operations to share knowledge, increase revenue streams and manage compliance requirements for their employees, members, customers, partners and resellers.

Meridian has been chosen by leading organizations including U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Johnson Controls, NASWA, HAI Group, The Society of Actuaries and Kodak Alaris. Meridian is headquartered in the Washington DC metro area.

For more information, visit http://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.

