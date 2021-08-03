Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Braniff Airways Announces Appointment of Perpetual Licensing as Official Licensing Agency

08/03/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dallas-based Braniff Airways, Inc., dba Braniff International, announces that it has appointed Perpetual Licensing to manage all licensing efforts relating to Braniff’s intellectual property, according to Braniff Airways Chairman Richard Ben Cass. Braniff and Perpetual will celebrate the brand’s illustrious history and introduce Braniff to a new generation of travel enthusiasts through a curated line of consumer products, services and experiences.

ABOUT PERPETUAL LICENSING

Founded in 2004, Perpetual Licensing is a strategic marketing agency that connects brand owners and manufacturers to create branded products for the retail marketplace. Perpetual’s team, comprised exclusively of licensing industry veterans, fosters profitable partnerships between licensors and licensees to leverage a brand’s equity and maximize its customer relationships. Our subject-matter experts build merchandise licensing programs for forward-thinking brand owners seeking to license-out their brands, as well as for category-leading manufacturers looking to license-in or acquire licenses for popular brands. For more information, please visit www.perpetuallicensing.com.

ABOUT BRANIFF INTERNATIONAL

Braniff Airways, Inc, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail and historic airliner tour firm, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store braniffboutique.com that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores. Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies.

Braniff Airways supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 20 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 40,000 historical items are housed in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at three locations in Dallas, Texas.

Braniff Airways created an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support Braniff's Public Relations Archives that have been housed in the University's History of Aviation Collection since February 1981. An additional endowment was created to support the administration of Braniff International Heritage Archives. For more information: www.braniffinternational.com

Full Release:

https://www.facebook.com/braniffinternational/photos/a.407921352610509/4080805125322095/


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pRoosevelt Island's Public Safety Department to Offer Free Community Workshop Series
GL
02:50pAutomakers mandate masks at all U.S. plants but not requiring vaccines
RE
02:50pDEL MONTE PACIFIC : Singapore's Del Monte Pacific delays Philippine unit IPO on virus surge
RE
02:49pINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY : announces the acquisition of an 18 MW run-of-river hydro facility in Chile
AQ
02:48pENCOMPASS HEALTH : new hospitals in Shreveport, Louisiana and Greenville, South Carolina now open
PR
02:46pProactive news headlines including Zoglo's Incredible Food, Altiplano Metals, Mindset Pharma and Infield Minerals
GL
02:46pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigates Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – MUDS, HYMC
BU
02:45pVISLINK TECHNOLOGIES : Schedules second quarter 2021 earnings release
AQ
02:43pURANIUM ROYALTY : Added to the Global X Uranium ETF (Form 6-K)
PU
02:43pHARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Washington firm plans to buy Midtown project site, develop as condos
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
2GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a..
3COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : UPGRADES, ESG, DEFI USAGE TO HELP ETHER OUTPACE BITCOIN: Pantera Capital
4Stellantis lifts margin goal as Tavares' turnaround kicks in
5Tencent vows fresh gaming curbs after 'spiritual opium' attack zaps $60 billion

HOT NEWS