Braniff Airways Announces Appointment of Perpetual Licensing as Official Licensing Agency

Dallas-based Braniff Airways, Inc., dba Braniff International, announces that it has appointed Perpetual Licensing to manage all licensing efforts relating to Braniff’s intellectual property, according to Braniff Airways Chairman Richard Ben Cass. Braniff and Perpetual will celebrate the brand’s illustrious history and introduce Braniff to a new generation of travel enthusiasts through a curated line of consumer products, services and experiences.

ABOUT PERPETUAL LICENSING

Founded in 2004, Perpetual Licensing is a strategic marketing agency that connects brand owners and manufacturers to create branded products for the retail marketplace. Perpetual’s team, comprised exclusively of licensing industry veterans, fosters profitable partnerships between licensors and licensees to leverage a brand’s equity and maximize its customer relationships. Our subject-matter experts build merchandise licensing programs for forward-thinking brand owners seeking to license-out their brands, as well as for category-leading manufacturers looking to license-in or acquire licenses for popular brands. For more information, please visit www.perpetuallicensing.com.

ABOUT BRANIFF INTERNATIONAL

Braniff Airways, Inc, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail and historic airliner tour firm, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store braniffboutique.com that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores. Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies.

Braniff Airways supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 20 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 40,000 historical items are housed in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at three locations in Dallas, Texas.

Braniff Airways created an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support Braniff's Public Relations Archives that have been housed in the University's History of Aviation Collection since February 1981. An additional endowment was created to support the administration of Braniff International Heritage Archives. For more information: www.braniffinternational.com

