Braniff Airways Foundation Receives Humanities Texas National Endowment for the Humanities Grant for 747 Concept Cabin Project

Dallas-based Braniff Airways Foundation announces that the non-profit organization tasked with administering the corporate archives of Braniff Airways, Inc., has received a $2000 USD grant from Humanities Texas for construction of its Braniff Boeing 747 Concept First Class Cabin Exhibit Project, according to Braniff Airways Foundation President Richard Ben Cass. The exhibit is scheduled to begin June 15, 2021.

The unique virtual and in-person exhibit, COVID-19 permitting, will feature a walk-through of Braniff’s 1978 Boeing 747 cabin complete with a display of uniforms by Emilio Pucci and Halston. The cabin will then be transformed into a current-day design with updated luxury pod seating and new flight attendant uniforms that are unmistakably Braniff. Dubbed, “When You Got It – Flaunt It: The Revolutionary Fashion Designs of Braniff International,” the exhibit will take more than six months to construct and will feature simple and easy installation and takedown at exhibit sites.

Braniff Airways, Inc., the former international airline is a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail and historic airliner tour firm, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages over 770 licensing agreements worldwide. The company today operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store that sells to 123 countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores. Braniff also administers its original Employee Airline Pass Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies.

Braniff Airways also supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 20 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 40,000 historical items are housed in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at three locations in Dallas, Texas, with a new facility scheduled to open in Glen Rose, Texas, during 2021.

Braniff Airways, created an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support Braniff's Public Relations Archives that have been housed in the University's History of Aviation Collection since February 1981. An additional endowment will be created to support Braniff International Heritage Archives, which will be placed at UTD in the future

