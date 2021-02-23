Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Braniff Airways Foundation Receives Humanities Texas National Endowment for the Humanities Grant for 747 Concept Cabin Project

02/23/2021 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dallas-based Braniff Airways Foundation announces that the non-profit organization tasked with administering the corporate archives of Braniff Airways, Inc., has received a $2000 USD grant from Humanities Texas for construction of its Braniff Boeing 747 Concept First Class Cabin Exhibit Project, according to Braniff Airways Foundation President Richard Ben Cass. The exhibit is scheduled to begin June 15, 2021.

The unique virtual and in-person exhibit, COVID-19 permitting, will feature a walk-through of Braniff’s 1978 Boeing 747 cabin complete with a display of uniforms by Emilio Pucci and Halston. The cabin will then be transformed into a current-day design with updated luxury pod seating and new flight attendant uniforms that are unmistakably Braniff. Dubbed, “When You Got It – Flaunt It: The Revolutionary Fashion Designs of Braniff International,” the exhibit will take more than six months to construct and will feature simple and easy installation and takedown at exhibit sites.

Braniff Airways, Inc., the former international airline is a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail and historic airliner tour firm, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages over 770 licensing agreements worldwide. The company today operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store that sells to 123 countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores. Braniff also administers its original Employee Airline Pass Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies.

Braniff Airways also supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 20 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 40,000 historical items are housed in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at three locations in Dallas, Texas, with a new facility scheduled to open in Glen Rose, Texas, during 2021.

Braniff Airways, created an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support Braniff's Public Relations Archives that have been housed in the University's History of Aviation Collection since February 1981. An additional endowment will be created to support Braniff International Heritage Archives, which will be placed at UTD in the future

Full Release:
https://www.facebook.com/braniffinternational/photos/a.407921352610509/3607965625939383/


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:37pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces That EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
03:37pOSHKOSH : Usps selects oshkosh defense for next generation delivery vehicle fleet
BU
03:36pBERGENBIO ASA : Board approval of 2020 annual financial statement
AQ
03:34pGROWGENERATION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:34pTech Stocks Pare Losses After Morning Swoon
DJ
03:33pPREMIER GOLD MINES : Securityholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement With Equinox Gold
AQ
03:33pRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:33pBANNER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:33pSGS : 2020 Annual Reports – Enabling a Better, Safer and More Interconnected World
PU
03:33pWALT DISNEY : Disney+ Launches Star in Select Overseas Markets
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Stocks slide on tech sell-off, bond yields steady
2Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
3Wall Street pulls back, weighed down by tech
4Wall Street pulls back, weighed down by tech
5PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ