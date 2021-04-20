Braniff Airways Foundation : Announces Hall of Fame Inductees for 2020 and 2021

Braniff Airways Foundation, the non-profit organization tasked with administering the corporate archives of Braniff Airways, Inc., announces that the Braniff Airways Foundation Hall of Fame inductees for 2020 and 2021 have been selected, according to Braniff Airways Foundation President Richard Ben Cass. A virtual video induction event will be released at 2PM on June 27, 2021.

Braniff Airways Foundation has selected six remarkable inductees as the next recipients of the Braniff Airways Foundation Hall of Fame Award. The inductees for 2020 and 2021 are:

Ms. Elizabeth Ann Sheppard, Reservations

Ms. Kathy Logan Smith, Flight Attendant

Ms. Patricia Greer Harris (posthumous induction), Flight Attendant

Mr. Lawrence Lyle Eberly (posthumous induction), Flight Dispatcher

Ms. Marilyn Anne Bowling, Manager, Revenue Management

Mr. Joe Mitchell, Manager, Charter Operations

The dedication of each one of these recipients to their impressive careers at Braniff and their love of aviation and the airline industry were key points that led the Foundation Board to these selections.

Braniff Airways, Inc, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail and historic airliner tour firm, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a substantial portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company today operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store that sells to 123 countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores. Braniff also administers its original Employee Airline Pass Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies.

Braniff Airways also supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 20 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 40,000 historical items are housed in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at three locations in Dallas, Texas, with a new facility scheduled to open during 2021.

Braniff Airways, created an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support Braniff's Public Relations Archives that have been housed in the University's History of Aviation Collection since February 1981. An additional endowment will be created to support Braniff International Heritage Archives, which will be placed at UTD in the future.

