Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Branson's Virgin Atlantic plans London listing -Sky News

08/07/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain-based airline Virgin Atlantic is planning to list on the London Stock Exchange, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Citing "City sources", it said the airline founded by Richard Branson has received positive responses from institutional investors about an initial public offering, with an autumn announcement likely.

It said the move would almost certainly see Branson relinquish overall control of the business.

It added that Virgin Atlantic has hired Citi and Barclays to oversee the listing.

The airline is 51% owned by Branson's Virgin Group and 49% by the U.S.'s Delta Air Lines Inc.

"We won’t be commenting on speculation," said a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson.

Like most airlines, the firm has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April it reported a 659 million pound ($914 million) pretax loss for 2020 after passenger numbers dropped 80%.

Virgin Atlantic cut costs last year, shedding 41% of its workforce and retiring some older aircraft early. ($1 = 0.7209 pounds) (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru and James Davey in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 1.64% 182.66 Delayed Quote.24.53%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 0.83% 40.32 Delayed Quote.0.27%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 5.03% 7844 Delayed Quote.-12.92%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recovering from coronavirus woes
RE
08:56aMali's gold exports ease 0.3% in 2020
RE
08:11aRICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Atlantic plans London listing -Sky News
RE
08:11aBranson's Virgin Atlantic plans London listing -Sky News
RE
06:00aU.S. Senate meets on Saturday to consider $1 trillion infrastructure bill
RE
04:39aChina's export slowdown in July may signal more bumps ahead
RE
04:15aIndia health minister mansukh mandaviya says johnson and johnson’s single-dose covid-19 vaccine is given approval for emergency use in india - tweet
RE
04:03aSudan in talks with Ethiopia to buy 1,000 megawatts of electricity - SUNA
RE
03:11aChina's export slowdown in July may signal more bumps ahead
RE
01:57aPrasarana Malaysia to issue $403 mln sukuk - The Edge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Binance U.S. CEO Brooks resigns just three months into job
2Robinhood shares dive 27.6%; filing sparks worries early investors could sell
3Norwegian Cruise tells judge Florida 'vaccine passport' ban is political
4APPLE INC. : ANALYSIS: Where will yields go? Investors weigh U.S. jobs data against Delta fears
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : will inspect WeChat's 'youth mode' after prosecutors initiate lawsuit

HOT NEWS