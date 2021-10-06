Log in
Brav : Issues Voluntary European Recall of Swix Triac Carbon Classic Rollerskis Due to Risk of Wheel Mount Damage

10/06/2021 | 03:01am EDT
Brav, the sports and leisure brandhouse, is voluntarily recalling Swix Triac Carbon Classic rollerskis manufactured and sold during 2019, 2020 and 2021. Eight cases of failure in the wheel mount have been discovered due to this design weakness, which can cause accidents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005398/en/

RSCRT1 Swix Triac Carbon Classic (Photo: Business Wire)

RSCRT1 Swix Triac Carbon Classic (Photo: Business Wire)

“All customers who have purchased Swix Triac Classic rollerskis are urged to stop using them and return them to us. Customers can contact us at support@swix.no to get a full refund as soon as the rollerskis have been returned to us. We unfortunately have experienced eight cases of failure in the wheel mount of this rollerski model. We can no longer endorse the safety of the product and have thus decided to recall them from the market”.

- Christian Gløgård, Product Development Director, Brav.

Brav regrets any inconvenience for our customers and retailers. Brav has sold approximately 2,000 rollerskis of this model in 11 countries, of which approximately 30 percent have been sold in Norway. One incident resulting in personal injury has been reported.

Brav has immediately stopped all further sales of Swix Triac Carbon Classic after the company was made aware of the situation.


© Business Wire 2021
