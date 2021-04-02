Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bravo Protection Products Uses Latest Technology and Best-in-Class Products for Clear Bra Paint Protection Film and Window Tinting Services

04/02/2021 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., April 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Protection Products is excited to announce that it has now completed more than 11,000 clear bra paint protection film and window tinting jobs. Tommy Prezioso, the owner of Bravo Protection Products, says, "Services such as clear bra paint protection film and window tinting can quickly change the appeal and function of a car, boat, home or business."

Bravo Protection Products

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Apr 02, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Protection Products is excited to announce that it has now completed more than 11,000 clear bra paint protection film and window tinting jobs. Tommy Prezioso, the owner of Bravo Protection Products, says, "Services such as clear bra paint protection film and window tinting can quickly change the appeal and function of a car, boat, home or business."

"And we only use products made by XPEL," Prezioso says. "XPEL is absolutely the best for automotive window tinting, flat glass window tinting, boat and RV window tinting and security window film."

The Minneapolis-based business, an industry leader, is also dedicated to using the latest product technologies, cutting-edge installation techniques, and following the latest product trends. It also has a staff with a combined experience of more than 50 years.

With Bravo Protection Products, customers can have XPEL Window Film installed on their windows at home or in an office and stop about 80 percent of the sun's heat from entering through the glass. Window Films from XPEL also eliminate up to 99.9 percent of the sun's damaging UV rays and reduce fading on hardwood floors, carpets, furniture and artwork.

Another popular product, Clear Bra Film, also known as the Paint Protection Film, provides a breakthrough technology that adds an invisible shield to a vehicle's paint.

Paint Protection Film, properly applied to a car, truck, SUV, or RV provides invisible protection against damage caused by rocks, insects, salt and other road debris.

XPEL's Safety and Security Window Films, also available at Bravo Protection Products, is an affordable and easy way to add protection to a home or office building. They can help to reduce the effects of intrusions such as break-ins, accidents, vandalism, and riots, along with nature's most dangerous threats.

"Our attention to detail ensures every installation is done to perfection," Prezioso shares. "We're very proud of that. We treat every customer like they're the most important customer we'll ever have, and that will never change."

As a result, Bravo is celebrating more than 24 years of providing unsurpassed quality service and customer satisfaction. Our updated installation facilities, quality control tools and techniques and positive and fun work atmosphere create the environment to complete every job to our very high standards.

For more information: https://bravoprotectionmn.com/

About Bravo Protection Products

Since 1997, Bravo Protection Products has provided high-quality window tinting in the Twin Cities region. Its team of expert enthusiasts has 50 years of combined experience in car window tinting, commercial window tinting, residential window tinting, safety and security window tinting and boat window tinting.

News Source: Bravo Protection Products

Related link: https://bravoprotectionmn.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/bravo-protection-products-uses-latest-technology-and-best-in-class-products-for-clear-bra-paint-protection-film-and-window-tinting-services/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:40aMozambique army says Total project protected after militant attack
RE
07:40aRESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE  : Money Update as at 26 March 2021
PU
07:35aCalifornia IVF Fertility Center to Offer 5 Free Infertility Treatments
SE
07:21aFire bomb attack on Spanish leftist party's office
RE
07:05aIndonesia says China consortium to invest $5 bln in electric battery venture
RE
07:05aBravo Protection Products Uses Latest Technology and Best-in-Class Products for Clear Bra Paint Protection Film and Window Tinting Services
SE
06:54aWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : High-flying market to take cues from infrastructure plans, upcoming earnings
RE
06:22aAirbus and Dassault reach tentative deal on FCAS fighter, source says
RE
06:01aMINERVA LABS  : Named Winner of Six Gold Cybersecurity Excellence Awards
BU
06:01aK2 CYBER SECURITY  : Wins Gold for Runtime Application Self-Protection in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Robust U.S. employment growth expected in March, jobs deficit remains large
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Ford resumes political donations after review
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources say
4AMMB HOLDINGS : AMMB : Malaysia's AmBank to raise around $196 million via private placement
5SOLVAY SA : SOLVAY : releases 2020 Integrated Report and Annual Report
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ