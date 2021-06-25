Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Braze : Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

06/25/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze, Inc. today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Contact: Roderick McLeod, press@braze.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braze-announces-confidential-submission-of-draft-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-301320210.html

SOURCE Braze


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pNISSAN MOTOR  : furloughs hundreds of factory staff after surge in Covid cases
AQ
12:19pXLIFE SCIENCES AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:18pEVO TRANSPORTATION & ENERGY SERVICES, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
12:16pTENCENT  : backed online grocer Missfresh raises $273 million in U.S. IPO
RE
12:16pGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:16pASHTEAD GROUP PLC  : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:15pRIGHTMOVE  : The most viewed properties on Rightmove this month
PU
12:15pGLUNZ & JENSEN A/S  : Selling of shares
AQ
12:15pThird Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:13pToshiba shareholders oust chairman, in shake-up for Japan Inc
RE
Latest news "Companies"