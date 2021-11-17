Braze valued at $8 bln as shares jump in Nasdaq debut

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Braze Inc opened 34%
above the offer price in their market debut on Wednesday,
fetching a valuation of nearly $8 billion for the New York-based
customer engagement platform.
The company's stock opened at $87.20 per share, up from the
initial public offering price of $65 per share.
Braze's debut comes amid a slew of listings from the
software and technology sector. Most such debuts have seen
strong interest from market participants who expect the
companies to benefit from the shift to hybrid work following the
pandemic.
The company sold 8 million shares in its offering, along
with certain selling stockholders, to raise $520 million.
Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and Barclays were the lead
underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)