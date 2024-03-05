DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's 24-25 centre-south (CS) sugar production is expected to come in at 40.8 million metric tons, while its cane production is seen at 598 million metric tons, BP Bunge Bioenergia Chief Executive Officer, Geovane Consul, said on Tuesday at a sugar conference in Dubai. (Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)