By Paulo Trevisani

Brazil's central bank paused its easing cycle Wednesday as inflation remains above target.

The bank kept its Selic benchmark interest rate at 10.5% following seven consecutive cuts since August, when the policy rate was 13.75%.

The bank's monetary policy committee, known as COPOM, said in a statement that "monetary policy should continue being contractionary" in order to drive inflation and inflation expectations down to target.

Consumer prices in Brazil rose 3.9% in the 12 months through May, above the central bank's 3% target.

