Brazil Central Bank Raises Benchmark Lending Rate to 10.75%

02/02/2022 | 05:12pm EST
By Jeffrey T. Lewis and Paulo Trevisani

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 1.5 percentage points as expected, and signaled a smaller rate increase at its next meeting.

The bank on Wednesday raised the rate, known as the Selic, to 10.75% from 9.25%. It was the eighth consecutive increase for the Selic since the bank's monetary policy committee, or Copom, began the current tightening cycle last March, when the rate was at a record low of 2%. The bank said tightening will continue until inflation and inflation expectations begin to abate.

The Copom "considers that, given the increase in its inflation projections and in the risk of a de-anchoring of long-term expectations, it is appropriate to advance the process of monetary tightening significantly into restrictive territory," the statement said. "The committee emphasizes that it will persist in its strategy until the disinflation process and the expectation anchoring around its targets consolidate."

The central bank is trying to get rapidly rising prices under control even as the economy is already slowing. Most of the rate increases from last year have yet to have much of an impact on the economy because it can take anywhere from six to 12 months for higher borrowing costs to weaken demand in Brazil, economists say. Under those circumstances, the bank will need to be more cautious going forward, according to Roberto Secemski, an economist at Barclays.

"There's been a substantial amount of hiking, most of which hasn't yet had a chance to be felt," he said. "The central bank has to allow time for the transmission of monetary policy to work itself out."

Issues that have been the bank's biggest concerns in recent months have also begun to show signs of improvement, Mr. Secemski added. The 12-month inflation rate may have peaked at 10.74% in November, and the government's efforts to weaken constitutional budget restraints and boost spending haven't been as aggressive as some analysts feared, he said.

"The worst of inflation appears to be behind us. That doesn't mean it will slow quickly, because it won't, but it appears to be leveling off," Mr. Secemski said. "The amount of fiscal slippage wasn't worse than expected, and it wasn't sizable in the larger scheme of things, though it did damage fiscal credibility.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1712ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 1.32% 203.75 Delayed Quote.7.54%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.62% 5.9722 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
