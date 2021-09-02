Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil Industrial Production Fell 1.3% in July From June on Supply Chain Problems

09/02/2021 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's industrial production fell in July from the previous month amid disruptions to supply chains.

Production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.3% in July and rose 1.2% from the same month a year earlier, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Thursday. In June, production fell a revised 0.2% in the month and grew 12% from a year earlier.

Many industries around the world are feeling the impact of problems with supply chains stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. In Brazil, a lack of space on container ships and a shortage of microchips are just some of the problems that beset manufacturers.

"At the beginning of the year, there were closures and greater sanitary restrictions in certain locations, which affected the production process. With the advance of vaccination and the relaxation of restrictions, industrial production now feels the effects of the increased cost and disarray of the entire production chain," said André Macedo, the IBGE's director of the series.

Output of intermediate goods, which include steel and other products used to make final products, fell 0.6% in the month, and production of consumer goods declined 0.4%. Output of capital goods, which is equipment used to make other goods, rose 0.3% in the month, the IBGE said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-02-21 0833ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:47aS.Africa's FirstRand flags up to 58% rise in annual profit
RE
08:46aGM to cut North American production, citing chip shortage
RE
08:42aXi says China to set up stock exchange in Beijing
RE
08:41aAnalysis-A City divided? London tackles Brexit with twin-track finance
RE
08:38aU.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs at 24-year low
RE
08:35aCanada posts C$778 million trade surplus in July
RE
08:35aSouth Africa's Aspen seeks licence for J&J COVID shot as EU shipments halted
RE
08:34aBrazil Industrial Production Fell 1.3% in July From June on Supply Chain Problems
DJ
08:31aOCTO : Wins $31 Million GSA COMET Technical Support Contract
BU
08:20aIndonesia, UAE launch trade deal talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-How the Chinese tycoon driving Volvo plans to tackle Tes..
2Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : drugmaker SOBI soars on $8 bln bid from Adve..
3U.S. FDA seeks new warnings on arthritis drugs from Pfizer, Lilly and A..
4The latest from London: Investors in wait-and-see mode
5London Shares to Open Lower After Lacklustre Data

HOT NEWS