Brazil Industrial Production Rose 0.9% in Dec. as Automobile Output Increased

02/02/2021 | 07:40am EST
By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil's industrial production increased for the eighth consecutive month in December as auto production and output from the oil and iron ore industries increased.

Production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9% in December and jumped 8.2% from a year earlier, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Tuesday. In November, production rose a revised 1.1% in the month and grew a revised 2.6% from a year earlier.

Stimulus spending by the Brazilian government, especially aid payments to the country's poorest residents, has helped boost retail sales and industrial production since both bottomed out in April when Covid-19 quarantine measures were strictest. With consumers spending more, businesses have been investing more to increase output.

Production of capital goods rose 2.4% in the month and soared 35.4% from a year earlier, the IBGE said Tuesday. Automakers boosted their output by 6.5% in the month, while production from extractive industries such as oil and iron ore increased 3.7%.

The administration of President Jair Bolsonaro cut the aid payments in half starting in September and the program ended in December, reducing the amount of money many Brazilians have to spend and possibly slowing the momentum of the economy.

Output of consumer goods increased 0.4% in the month and rose 4.1% from a year earlier and production of durable goods rose 2.4% in the month and 14.1% from a year earlier, according to the agency.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-21 0739ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.58% 6.5174 Delayed Quote.4.39%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.52% 57.68 Delayed Quote.6.19%
WTI 2.33% 54.839 Delayed Quote.7.83%
