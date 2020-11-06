Log in
Brazil Inflation Accelerated in Oct as Food Prices Continued to Rise

11/06/2020 | 09:18am EST

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's inflation rose in October at the fastest pace for the month in 18 years as the weak real and demand for some products abroad pressured food prices.

Consumer prices increased 0.86% in October from September, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Friday. Prices rose 3.92% from a year earlier. In September, prices rose 0.64% and increased 3.14% from a year earlier.

The rise of food prices had the biggest impact on the consumer price index in October, with an increase of 1.93% from the previous month, though that was a decline from the 2.28% rise in September, the IBGE said.

Among the biggest increases among foods were the 13.36% rise in the price of rice, after an increase of 17.98% in September, followed by a 17.44% rise in the cost of soybean oil, which had risen 27.54% a month earlier.

With Brazilian food producers sending more of their output abroad, prices have risen at home as government aid payments to the country's poorest residents have also boosted incomes and increased demand for some products, according to André Perfeito, chief economist at São Paulo's Necton brokerage.

That combination, plus the expectation that the impact of the weaker Brazilian currency would soon start to filter through to consumer prices, is likely to push the Central Bank of Brazil to start raising its benchmark Selic interest rate as soon as March, Mr. Perfeito said.

"We have a problem related to commodities and the weaker real," he said, adding that expectations for government spending to remain high will add to pressure to raise the Selic from the current record low of 2%.

The central bank left the Selic unchanged at its past two monetary policy meetings, saying there is little, if any, room for further rate cuts. The policy committee also said it won't begin to raise rates as long as the outlook for inflation remains below target and the current fiscal rules haven't changed.

The average forecast for the Selic in a weekly survey of economists by the central bank is for the Selic to rise to 2.75% by the end of next year, though Mr. Perfeito forecasts the key rate will reach 4% in that time. The center point of the central bank's inflation target range is 4% for this year and will fall to 3.75% next year, with a tolerance range of 1.5 percentage points in either direction.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0738ET

