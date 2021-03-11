Brazil Lower House of Congress Approves New Emergency Aid Payments

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's Chamber of Deputies approved on Thursday the text of a constitutional amendment to allow the government to resume emergency aid payments to the country's poorest residents as the coronavirus pandemic in the country gets worse.

President Jair Bolsonaro has supported the approval of the aid measure. The amendment will permit the government to increase spending above a constitutionally imposed ceiling by not including the program in the calculation of total spending.

Brazil's Senate has already approved the amendment. The Chamber is currently voting on some possible alterations to the version passed by the upper house, and if changes to certain parts of the proposal are approved, it will return to the Senate for more voting before becoming part of the constitution.

The amendment will permit spending of 44 billion reais, the equivalent of $7.9 billion, outside the spending ceiling, though the government can spend more on the program and count the additional amount within the ceiling limits.

The aid program was first launched last year after Brazilian states and cities imposed strict social distancing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The payments, to off-the-books workers including house cleaners and others, helped tens of millions of Brazilians make ends meet from the time the program started in April until it ended in December.

The new program will make smaller payments than last year, and is scheduled to last four months.

The approval comes as the pandemic has worsened in Brazil. Vaccination programs are off to a slow start even as a new variant of the coronavirus has been spreading around the country. The 14-day moving average of deaths has risen to a new record every day this month, and the number of deaths in a single day reached 2,286 on Wednesday, more than in the U.S.

In São Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, the government on Thursday announced tighter restrictions on activity. A curfew from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. will start on Monday and is scheduled to last through March 30. Public schools will remain closed except for students to pick up school supplies, and church services and sporting activities are prohibited during the period.

