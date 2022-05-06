Brazil Supreme Court justice suspends tax cut for Manaus Free Trade Zone products

BRASILIA, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice
Alexandre de Moraes suspended on Friday the effects of a decree
to cut taxes on industrial products (IPI), but only for products
manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone.
Moraes' decision, which still has to be voted by the court
to be confirmed, comes after a request by the Solidarity party.
It would suspend the effects of decrees signed by President Jair
Bolsonaro earlier this year.
The IPI tax is levied on industries that make and import
manufactured products, like refrigerators, cars, air
conditioners and televisions.
Bolsonaro, who announced in February a 25% cut on the tax
for all industrial products except tobacco ones, deepened the
reduction to 35% in late April, but for a smaller list of goods.
Companies operating in the Manaus Free Trade Zone are exempt
from paying IPI, but can generate credits equivalent to the
industrial tax and make deductions from other tax obligations.
The lower the IPI rate, the smaller the potential credits, which
reduces the fiscal advantage.
In a document, Moraes noted that the questioned decrees were
"effectively capable" of impacting the development model of the
Manaus Free Trade Zone, which could affect its competitiveness.
The Economy Ministry says the industrial tax reductions are
aimed at helping industries recover from the pandemic downturn
and fight inflation by enabling them to reduce prices.
