Brazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in July to $7.4 Billion as Exports Fell

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's trade surplus narrowed in July as exports declined from the previous month and imports rose, the economy ministry said Monday.

The country recorded a surplus of $7.4 billion in July, after a surplus of $10.4 billion in June. Brazilian exports declined to $25.5 billion last month, from $28.1 billion in June, while imports increased to $18.1 billion from $17.7 billion.

