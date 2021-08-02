Brazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in July to $7.4 Billion as Exports Fell

By Jeffrey T. Lewis
SÃO PAULO--Brazil's trade surplus narrowed in July as exports declined from the previous month and imports rose, the economy ministry said Monday.
The country recorded a surplus of $7.4 billion in July, after a surplus of $10.4 billion in June. Brazilian exports declined to $25.5 billion last month, from $28.1 billion in June, while imports increased to $18.1 billion from $17.7 billion.
Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-02-21 1419ET