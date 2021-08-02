Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in July to $7.4 Billion as Exports Fell

08/02/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's trade surplus narrowed in July as exports declined from the previous month and imports rose, the economy ministry said Monday.

The country recorded a surplus of $7.4 billion in July, after a surplus of $10.4 billion in June. Brazilian exports declined to $25.5 billion last month, from $28.1 billion in June, while imports increased to $18.1 billion from $17.7 billion.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 1419ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22pIran Launches Major Projects in South Pars
PU
02:22pIran Invests $2.5b in South Pars Phase 14 Offshore Section
PU
02:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow subdued on virus woes, slowing economy
RE
02:20pBrazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in July to $7.4 Billion as Exports Fell
DJ
02:16pDollar wavers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook
RE
02:16pDollar wavers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook
RE
02:15pBanks eased lending standards for businesses, households in second quarter, Fed survey shows
RE
02:14pLSE's Refinitiv service hit by outage, third since April
RE
02:08pS&P 500, Dow subdued on virus woes, slowing economy
RE
02:02pFORTINET : Transitioning into the Cybersecurity Industry
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3ALLIANZ SE : Allianz Warns of Risk to Earnings From Structured Alpha Funds Investigations
4HEINEKEN N.V. : HEINEKEN N.V. : reports 2021 half year results
5Stocks edge up, oil slides amid delta anxiety

HOT NEWS