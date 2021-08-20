Brazil Treasury official sees budget surplus in 2023 as economy grows

BRASILIA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazil Special Treasury and
Budget Secretary Bruno Funchal said on Friday that Brazil can
expect to see a budget surplus in 2023 as the economy begins to
grow again, recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
But he said fiscal uncertainty has been causing market
turbulence in the last few weeks, when the real currency has
weakened against the dollar, as investors worry about the public
debt and court-ordered payments the government owes.
Funchal said any increase in these liabilities is now the
main challenge facing the Treasury, one that will hurt spending
on social welfare programs and other government policies if it
is not dealt with.
The 2022 budget that the Economy Ministry will send Congress
will include the payment of 89 billion reais ($16.5 billion)in
court-ordered obligations, and discretionary spending will have
to be reduced to allow for that, he said. Discretional spending
is projected at 120 billion reais next year, he added.
Funchal said there is room to revise down the 2022 primary
budget deficit, currently targeted at 170 billion reais.
Funchal said the 2022 budget plan will allow 35 billion
reais for the Bolsa Familia welfare program for Brazil's poorest
families, the same amount as this year.
($1 = 5.3806 reais)
