Brazil Treasury official sees budget surplus in 2023 as economy grows

BRASILIA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazil Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Bruno Funchal said on Friday that Brazil can expect to see a budget surplus in 2023 as the economy begins to grow again, recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

But he said fiscal uncertainty has been causing market turbulence in the last few weeks, when the real currency has weakened against the dollar, as investors worry about the public debt and court-ordered payments the government owes.

Funchal said any increase in these liabilities is now the main challenge facing the Treasury, one that will hurt spending on social welfare programs and other government policies if it is not dealt with.

The 2022 budget that the Economy Ministry will send Congress will include the payment of 89 billion reais ($16.5 billion)in court-ordered obligations, and discretionary spending will have to be reduced to allow for that, he said. Discretional spending is projected at 120 billion reais next year, he added.

Funchal said there is room to revise down the 2022 primary budget deficit, currently targeted at 170 billion reais.

Funchal said the 2022 budget plan will allow 35 billion reais for the Bolsa Familia welfare program for Brazil's poorest families, the same amount as this year. ($1 = 5.3806 reais)