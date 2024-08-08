BRASILIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil plans to eliminate interest charges for taxpayers who pay off their renegotiated debts in advance, as a way to boost revenue and help meet the government's zero fiscal deficit target, a document seen by Reuters and confirmed by two finance ministry sources showed.

The plan, called Desenrola Parcelamentos, would boost tax revenue sooner than waiting for payments over several years, the officials said on condition of anonymity.

The Federal Revenue Service estimates that 690 million reais ($123.84 million) in interest revenue will be lost, but the government will seek additional revenue sources, the documents showed. The advance payments are expected to exceed the cost to the Treasury.

The program would benefit taxpayers whose interest due exceeds their debt by more than 50%. In exchange for settling in advance with a lump sum payment or in installments, any interest charges would be wiped out.

The program is expected to be launched after municipal elections in October or in 2025 and be run by the Federal Revenue Service and the Treasury's prosecutors office.

One Treasury source said the measure would reduce costs for litigation and administering tax debts. ($1 = 5.5717 reais) (Reporting by Bernardo Caram; Editing by Richard Chang)