Brazil, UK discuss potential post-Brexit trade pact

11/11/2020 | 05:43pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Members of Britain's cabinet meet at Downing Street in London

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The top trade representatives for Brazil and the UK held a videoconference on Wednesday to discuss strengthening trade and investment links between the two countries, including a possible post-Brexit bilateral trade deal.

"We must explore the possibility of negotiating a trade agreement," Roberto Fendt, trade and internal affairs secretary at Brazil's Economy Ministry, said in a statement after the virtual meeting with the British trade minister, Liz Truss.

The UK authorities reiterated their support for Brazil's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the statement said.

The meeting addressed areas such as environmentally friendly and sustainable growth, multilateral and bilateral trade cooperation, and access to each other's markets.

According to Brazil's Economy Ministry, goods trade between the two countries totaled $5.3 billion (£4 billion) last year, with Brazil posting a $639 million surplus.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.78% 6.3493 Delayed Quote.42.95%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.08% 0.89038 Delayed Quote.6.19%
