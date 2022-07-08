Brazil automakers association lowers forecasts for 2022 production, sales

Anfavea now sees auto production in Latin America's largest economy reaching 2.34 million units this year, a drop from its January forecast of 2.46 million vehicles.

Projections for 2022 now represent a 4.1% uptick from 2021, down from January's estimate of a 9.4% annual increase.

According to Anfavea, there are currently five Brazilian assembly plants halted due to a lack of auto parts and electronic components.

"It is a persistent challenge," Anfavea's head Marcio de Lima Leite told a press conference.

Anfavea has also cut its forecast for 2022 auto sales to 2.14 million units from 2.3 million in January, with annual sales growth now standing at 1% year-on-year.

Export expectations for the year, however, were raised to 460,000 vehicles from 390,000. That would represent a 22.2% jump from 2021.

The association reported Friday that month-on-month auto production in June fell 1.1% to 203,598 units, while sales were down 4.8% to 178,067 vehicles.

