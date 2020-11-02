Brazil-bound U.S. soybean vessel loading at Gulf Coast terminal- Southport shipping lineup

Nov 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. grain export terminal near Baton
Rouge, Louisiana, is loading about 38,000 tonnes of U.S.
soybeans on a bulk cargo vessel for shipment to Brazil,
according to a Southport Agencies shipping lineup seen by
Reuters.
The unusual shipment from the United States, the world's
second-largest soybean exporter, to the top supplier of the
oilseed comes as Brazil is grappling with rising prices of
domestic food staples.
The vessel Discoverer arrived at the Louis Dreyfus Port
Allen, Louisiana, terminal along the Mississippi River on Monday
morning, according to Refinitiv Eikon vessel data.
The Discoverer is a "handisize" vessel that can hold about
half as much as larger panamax vessels, which are used to move
60,000 to 70,000 tonnes at a time to major importers like China.
Louis Dreyfus did not immediately respond to an email
seeking comment.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said last week that the
country was shopping for imported soybeans and rice.
Brazil last month temporarily suspended import tariffs on
corn, soybeans and soy products from outside its Mercosur
trading bloc in a bid to rein in inflation.
Several months of record Brazilian soybean exports to China
earlier this year depleted the country's soybean supplies, and
significant soy supplies from the next harvest are not due to
arrive before January.
The 38,000-tonne U.S. soybean export shipment to Brazil
represents the largest such transaction since 1997, when the
country imported more than 600,000 tonnes of U.S. soy, according
to U.S. Census Bureau trade data.
Abiove, the Brazilian oilseeds crusher industry group, said
last week American soybean cargos would be used for internal
processing in Brazil. Importing larger quantities would require
approval of certain genetically modified soy traits that are
authorized in the United States but not in Brazil, however.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago
Editing by Marguerita Choy)