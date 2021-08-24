Brazil central bank chief says worsening inflation expectations 'obviously a concern'

BRASILIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief
Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday that worsening inflation
expectations were "obviously a concern," with global trends and
a local drought likely to keep pressuring prices over the coming
months.
Speaking at the Expert XP event, he said the market's rise
in inflation expectations for 2022 was not in line with the
bank's projections, and it was a concern that analyst's views on
2022 prices were less bullish than the bank's.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres
Editing by Chris Reese)