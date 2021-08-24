Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil central bank chief says worsening inflation expectations 'obviously a concern'

08/24/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday that worsening inflation expectations were "obviously a concern," with global trends and a local drought likely to keep pressuring prices over the coming months.

Speaking at the Expert XP event, he said the market's rise in inflation expectations for 2022 was not in line with the bank's projections, and it was a concern that analyst's views on 2022 prices were less bullish than the bank's. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pU.S. new home sales creep up; supply, prices remain constraints
RE
05:54pGerman regulator BaFin rejects insider trading suspicions in Daimler shares
RE
05:54pBrazil central bank chief says worsening inflation expectations 'obviously a concern'
RE
05:49pEyewear maker Warby Parker to go public via direct listing on NYSE
RE
05:49pS&P hits 50th record closing high
RE
05:47pStocks, U.S. yields gain ahead of Fed chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech
RE
05:45pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures post new highs, end mixed as beef prices slip
RE
05:39pGoldman Sachs to mandate COVID vaccine for staff, visitors at U.S. offices -memo
RE
05:38pDisney Cruise Line mandates vaccination on Bahamas ship
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.22% to 87.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Oil settles up 3%, boosted by Mexican oil rig outage, U.S. vaccine approval
3RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : resumes operations at Richards Bay Minerals
4Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
5Exclusive-U.S. SEC to scrutinize firms' digital-engagement practices as investor worries grow

HOT NEWS