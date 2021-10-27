Log in
Brazil central bank makes 150 bps interest rate hike on fiscal fears

10/27/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 150 basis points, stepping up its battle against a deteriorating inflation outlook after the government moved to loosen its constitutional spending limit.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided unanimously to raise its benchmark interest rate to 7.75%. Most of the 36 economists polled by Reuters had forecast a third-straight increase of a full percentage point, but fresh fiscal concerns last week led five to expect a 125-basis-point hike and three to project an increase of 150 basis points. (Poll data reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl%253A%252F%252Fapps.cp.%252FApps%252Fcb-polls%253FRIC%253DBRCBMP%25253DECI)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Brad Haynes Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)


© Reuters 2021
