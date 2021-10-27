Brazil central bank makes more aggressive interest rate hike on fiscal fears

BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on
Wednesday raised interest rates by 150 basis points, stepping up
its battle against a deteriorating inflation outlook after the
government moved to loosen its constitutional spending limit.
The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided
unanimously to raise its benchmark interest rate to 7.75%. Most
of the 36 economists polled by Reuters had forecast a
third-straight increase of a full percentage point, but fresh
fiscal concerns last week led five to expect a 125-basis-point
hike and three to project an increase of 150 basis points. (Poll
The rate hike cements Brazil's current tightening cycle as
the most aggressive among major economies, as the central bank
confronts 12-month inflation in double digits and President Jair
Bolsonaro's vows to boost welfare spending in an election year.
Some economists have warned a spending spree could backfire
on the government by forcing the central bank, whose formal
autonomy was written into law https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/brazils-top-court-upholds-central-bank-autonomy-amid-rising-inflation-2021-08-26
this year, to hike rates more sharply, tipping the economy into
recession in 2022 https://www.reuters.com/article/brazil-economy-forecast/itau-forecasts-brazil-downturn-in-2022-idUSL1N2RL2ME.
"Recent questioning regarding the fiscal framework increased
the risk of deanchoring inflation expectations," wrote Copom in
the statement https://www.bcb.gov.br/en/pressdetail/2418/nota
accompanying Wednesday's rate decision.
A weaker currency, severe drought and rising fuel prices
helped to push consumer prices 10.3% higher in the 12 months
through September. That is the hottest inflation among G20
countries except for Argentina https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/argentina-inflation-spikes-sharply-despite-battle-curb-prices-2021-10-14,
which has left interest rates unchanged in 2021, and Turkey https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkish-central-bank-surprises-by-slashing-rates-200-pts-16-2021-10-21,
which has shocked markets by slashing rates after raising them
early this year.
