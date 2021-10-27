Brazil central bank makes more aggressive interest rate hike on fiscal fears

BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 150 basis points, stepping up its battle against a deteriorating inflation outlook after the government moved to loosen its constitutional spending limit.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided unanimously to raise its benchmark interest rate to 7.75%. Most of the 36 economists polled by Reuters had forecast a third-straight increase of a full percentage point, but fresh fiscal concerns last week led five to expect a 125-basis-point hike and three to project an increase of 150 basis points. (Poll data reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl%253A%252F%252Fapps.cp.%252FApps%252Fcb-polls%253FRIC%253DBRCBMP%25253DECI)

The rate hike cements Brazil's current tightening cycle as the most aggressive among major economies, as the central bank confronts 12-month inflation in double digits and President Jair Bolsonaro's vows to boost welfare spending in an election year.

Some economists have warned a spending spree could backfire on the government by forcing the central bank, whose formal autonomy was written into law https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/brazils-top-court-upholds-central-bank-autonomy-amid-rising-inflation-2021-08-26 this year, to hike rates more sharply, tipping the economy into recession in 2022 https://www.reuters.com/article/brazil-economy-forecast/itau-forecasts-brazil-downturn-in-2022-idUSL1N2RL2ME.

"Recent questioning regarding the fiscal framework increased the risk of deanchoring inflation expectations," wrote Copom in the statement https://www.bcb.gov.br/en/pressdetail/2418/nota accompanying Wednesday's rate decision.

A weaker currency, severe drought and rising fuel prices helped to push consumer prices 10.3% higher in the 12 months through September. That is the hottest inflation among G20 countries except for Argentina https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/argentina-inflation-spikes-sharply-despite-battle-curb-prices-2021-10-14, which has left interest rates unchanged in 2021, and Turkey https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkish-central-bank-surprises-by-slashing-rates-200-pts-16-2021-10-21, which has shocked markets by slashing rates after raising them early this year. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Brad Haynes Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)