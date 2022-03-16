Log in
Brazil central bank raises rates by 100 bps, signals same in May

03/16/2022 | 06:40pm EDT
BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 100 basis points and signaled another increase of the same size in May as it extended an aggressive tightening cycle to curb the second-round effects of supply shocks from the war in Ukraine.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, voted unanimously to raise its benchmark interest rate to 11.75%. Most economists polled by Reuters expected the move, although six of the 28 surveyed had forecast a larger increase.

Policymakers raised rates by 150 basis points in February, saying at the time that smaller hikes were coming.

Wednesday's rate hike was the ninth straight increase since Brazil's central bank lifted its Selic rate from an all-time low of 2% in March 2021, raising borrowing costs to tame inflation that reached 10.5% in the 12 months to February.

That is far above the central bank's 2022 target range of 3.5%, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points on either side.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions have triggered global supply shocks for key commodities, driving up food and energy costs and dragging on a sluggish recovery in Latin America's largest economy.

"The Copom judges that the moment requires serenity to assess the size and duration of the current shocks," wrote policymakers in a statement accompanying their decision.

"If those shocks prove to be more persistent or larger than anticipated, the Committee will be ready to adjust the size of the monetary tightening cycle."

In response to soaring global crude prices, Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras raised gasoline and diesel prices last week by 19% and 25%, respectively, a move with broad consequences in an economy that relies heavily on road freight.

President Jair Bolsonaro has also embraced proposals to subsidize fuel consumption and stimulate a sluggish economy, raising concerns about slipping fiscal discipline ahead of October elections. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -1.20% 5.5911 Delayed Quote.-11.61%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.36% 97.95 Delayed Quote.26.70%
PETROBRAS -0.87% 30.83 Delayed Quote.9.31%
WTI 0.37% 96.1 Delayed Quote.34.45%
HOT NEWS