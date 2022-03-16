Brazil central bank raises rates by 100 bps, signals same in May

BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on
Wednesday raised interest rates by 100 basis points and signaled
another increase of the same size in May as it extended an
aggressive tightening cycle to curb the second-round effects of
supply shocks from the war in Ukraine.
The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, voted
unanimously to raise its benchmark interest rate to 11.75%. Most
economists polled by Reuters expected the move, although six of
the 28 surveyed had forecast a larger increase.
Policymakers raised rates by 150 basis points in February,
saying at the time that smaller hikes were coming.
Wednesday's rate hike was the ninth straight increase since
Brazil's central bank lifted its Selic rate from an all-time low
of 2% in March 2021, raising borrowing costs to tame inflation
that reached 10.5% in the 12 months to February.
That is far above the central bank's 2022 target range of
3.5%, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points on either side.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions
have triggered global supply shocks for key commodities, driving
up food and energy costs and dragging on a sluggish recovery in
Latin America's largest economy.
"The Copom judges that the moment requires serenity to
assess the size and duration of the current shocks," wrote
policymakers in a statement accompanying their decision.
"If those shocks prove to be more persistent or larger than
anticipated, the Committee will be ready to adjust the size of
the monetary tightening cycle."
In response to soaring global crude prices, Brazil's
state-run oil firm Petrobras raised gasoline and
diesel prices last week by 19% and 25%, respectively, a move
with broad consequences in an economy that relies heavily on
road freight.
President Jair Bolsonaro has also embraced proposals to
subsidize fuel consumption and stimulate a sluggish economy,
raising concerns about slipping fiscal discipline ahead of
October elections.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres
Editing by Brad Haynes)