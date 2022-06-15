Brazil central bank raises rates by 50 bps, signals another hike

BRASILIA, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on
Wednesday raised interest rates by 50 basis points, in line with
prevailing market expectations, and signaled another increase of
the same size or smaller at its next meeting, extending an
aggressive tightening cycle.
The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, raised
its benchmark Selic interest rate to 13.25%, the highest level
since the beginning of 2017 and up sharply from a record low of
2% in March 2021. A Reuters poll last week found 25 of 30
economists expected the 50-basis-point increase.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres
Editing by Brad Haynes)