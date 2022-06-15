Log in
Brazil central bank raises rates by 50 bps, signals another hike

06/15/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
BRASILIA, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 50 basis points, in line with prevailing market expectations, and signaled another increase of the same size or smaller at its next meeting, extending an aggressive tightening cycle.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, raised its benchmark Selic interest rate to 13.25%, the highest level since the beginning of 2017 and up sharply from a record low of 2% in March 2021. A Reuters poll last week found 25 of 30 economists expected the 50-basis-point increase. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)


© Reuters 2022
