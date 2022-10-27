Advanced search
Brazil central govt posts better-than-expected primary surplus in September

10/27/2022 | 02:11pm EDT
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central government posted a better-than-expected primary budget surplus in September, Treasury data showed on Thursday, boosted by dividends from the state-owned oil company Petrobras and higher tax revenues.

The primary surplus reached 10.954 billion reais ($2.1 billion) in September, above the 9.95 billion reais surplus forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

The result also came better than the 590 million reais surplus recorded in the same month in 2021.

While the central government's net revenue rose 6.4% in real terms in September, expenses contracted by 1.1%, mainly due to the decrease in extraordinary credits to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the revenue side, the Treasury received 12.6 billion reais in dividends from Petrobras, said the government, also benefitting from increased tax revenue over income.

In the 12 months to September, the central government recorded a primary surplus of 84.9 billion reais, equal to 1.01% of gross domestic product.

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who seeks re-election in a Oct 30 runoff against former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, expects the central government to end this year with a primary surplus, its first since 2013.

For next year, however, a new primary deficit has already been calculated in the budget proposal sent to Congress, showing that Latin America's largest economy will continue struggling to reduce its public debt.

($1 = 5.2891 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -2.40% 5.2824 Delayed Quote.-16.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.87% 94.93 Delayed Quote.17.17%
PETROBRAS 0.79% 33.03 Delayed Quote.14.97%
WTI 0.97% 89.063 Delayed Quote.17.00%
