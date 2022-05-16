Brazil corn, coffee and cane areas may see limited frosts -analysts

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Farm areas in Brazil's
center-south areas, including the states of Parana and Minas
Gerais, may be hit by light frosts in coming days, raising
concern about corn, coffee and sugarcane crops, analysts said on
Monday.
However, they expect the impact to the crops to be very
limited as this first cold front of the Brazilian winter is
unlikely to bring temperatures too low.
Corn analyst Edmar Gervasio, at Parana state agency Deral,
said there is no relevant planting of corn in the regions where
temperatures will drop the most.
Parana's Deral projects a record second corn crop of 16
million tonnes this year, up from 5.7 million tonnes last
season, when drought and frosts dramatically cut output.
Rural Clima's meteorologist Marco Antonio dos Santos said on
Wednesday certain coffee areas in southern Minas Gerais will
face frosts.
But the cold is only likely to affect a few farms and hit
the outer parts of the plants there, including trees' upper
leaves.
Weather forecaster Climatempo said that there is potential
for frosts happening in Parana and also in the coffee areas of
Alta Paulista and Mogiana, in Sao Paulo state, where there are
also sugarcane crops.
Climatempo said that the Cerrado region in Minas, which was
strongly hit by frosts last year driving coffee prices to
11-year highs, is less likely to see frosts with minimum
temperatures around 2 degrees Celsius (36 degrees F).
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; additional reporting by Marcelo
Teixeira in New York; writing by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)