Brazil deputy speaker says tax reform unlikely to pass

BRASILIA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The deputy speaker of Brazil's
lower house of Congress, Marcelo Ramos, said an income tax
reform that introduces a 20% tax on company dividends is
unlikely to pass because most Brazilians oppose it, even
businesses.
He lamented in an interview on Wednesday that Brazil has
abandoned its fiscal austerity policies due to President Jair
Bolsonaro's focus on increasing spending to win re-election next
year.
"Everyone is against the bill. The airlines, agribusiness,
industry, the financial market, civil construction. There is no
way it can pass the chamber," he said. Ramos said it would have
to be rewritten to build consensus.
The house on Tuesday put off voting on the bill again, but
Speaker Arthur Lira said it would not be shelved because it is
what the country needs.
A member of the center-right Liberal Party - with framed
photos of Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill in his office -
Ramos has become a vocal critic of far-right President Bolsonaro
for how he has handled Brazil's COVID-19 outbreak, the world's
second-deadliest, while lurching between political crises.
Bolsonaro has threatened not to respect the outcome of next
year's election and attacked members of the Supreme Court for
blocking his electoral reform plans.
"We have a crisis caused and fed by the president himself,"
Ramos said.
He said Brazil's armed forces have been partially
"contaminated by Bolsonaro's coup-mongering" but expressed
confidence that the military will eventually stand by the
Constitution.
Meanwhile, Bolsonaro's "absolute priority" has become income
distribution through social welfare "not to help Brazilians, but
for purely electoral reasons," Ramos said. "He has realized that
is his last chance to get re-elected."
"Austerity polices achieved with much sacrifice by the
Brazilian people have been abandoned," he said.
The presidential press office did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
