Brazil downgrades crop in final 2020-21 outlook

Brazil downgraded its final outlook for the 2020-21 combined grains and oilseed harvest, with the main crops already harvested and attention soon turning to the 2021-22 crop.

The 2020-21 harvest is on track to reach 252mn metric tonnes (t), down by 0.7pc from the nearly 254mn estimated last month by the national supply company Conab. The number is also 1.8pc below last season's record production of 257mn t.

The highest forecast for this cycle was released in April, when Conab forecast Brazil's production would reach 273.8mn t.

The decrease is a consequence of a prolonged drought in the main producing areas, combined with low temperatures and frosts in the center-south region during the winter season. These factors caused losses in the annual second crops, especially in corn, despite a 7pc increase in planted corn acreage over the previous season.

Conab lowered the corn outlook for a fifth month in a row. The entire corn harvest is now expected to reach 85.7mn t, down by 1pc from the estimate last month. The new estimate would also represent a decrease of 16.4pc from the 102.5mn t produced in the 2019-20 corn crop.

Conab now estimates the winter corn crop at 59.4mn t, down from 60.4mn previously predicted, citing a 2pc decrease in expected productivity. The outlook for the second crop is 20.8pc lower than the 75mn t harvested a year ago.

On the other hand, soybean production is expected to reach a record level this season. The harvest is almost finished, with Roraima and Alagoas states the only laggards, both only accounting for 0.1pc of national production. The agency forecasts soybean output at 135.9mn t, up by 8.9pc over the last season and flat over the prior month's estimate. Productivity increased by 4.4pc over the previous season and acreage was up by 4.3pc at 38.5mn hectares (95mn acres).

The current estimate is the last one Conab releases regarding the 2020-21 crop. The season's first crops are fully harvested, among them soybeans; the second crops are in the final stage of harvest, with 93.7pc of corn harvested by 4 September. Winter crops are at the beginning of the harvest, which will intensify from September.

Winter crop planting has finished, according to Conab. Among them, wheat acreage increased by 15pc over last season to nearly 2.7mn ha. Production is expected to reach 8.1mn t, down by 5pc over the previous month, but still a record high and up by almost 31pc over last year.

From October on, the agency will launch monthly data regarding the 2021-22 crop.

The outlook for domestic corn consumption was slightly reduced to 70.8mn t from 70.9mn t. The new outlook reflects reduced availability of corn. Even so, Conab noted it would represent an historically high volume of domestic consumption, because of high demand for animal feed. The outlook for exports decreased to 22mn t from 23.5mn t. Final stocks for the 2020-21 crop are expected to reach 5.8mn t, down by 45pc from the 2019-20 corn crop, largely because of reduced output.

Brazil's domestic consumption of soybean is estimated at 50mn t, flat over the previous outlook. Exports are expected to reach 83.6mn t, slightly up from the 83.4mn t estimated last month, but Conab highlights the export estimate may be lowered in the next four months. Final stocks for the 2020-21 crop are expected to reach 7.5mn t.

