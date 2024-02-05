The letter was sent ahead of an event marking the opening of the legislative cycle in Brazil.
(Reporting by Isabel Versiani; Writing by Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry)
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday in a letter to Congress that the country should see its economy grow by more than 2% in 2024, with its inflation to converge to the targeted 3%.
