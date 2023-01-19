Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Brazil exports to Arab nations hit 33-year high, agro products prevail

01/19/2023 | 02:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Exports from Brazil to the 22 countries of the Arab League of nations generated record revenue of $17.7 billion in 2022, the highest since 1989, the Arab-Brazil Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday.

The figure represents a 23.06% rise over the previous year and puts the Arab world as a key trade partner of the South American nation, which also does a lot of business with China and Europe.

Arab countries of the Middle East and North Africa predominately buy agro products like meat and grains from Brazil. Sales of such goods represented 71% of the total exported by Brazil to the region, the Chamber said.

As in previous years, exports of Brazilian poultry to League countries stood out, rising by 26.35% in value as deals were not deterred by attempts to grow national production in the Middle East.

Arab nations paid an average around $2,172 per tonne of Brazilian chicken in 2022, higher than $2,022 Brazil's other clients disbursed, the Chamber said.

The data highlights Brazil's importance as a halal food supplier to the Arab world, where buyers pay a premium for meat produced according to Muslim dietary requirements. It also evidences the effects of strong demand for imports in the Middle East and North Africa, and the impact of global food inflation on trade values.

The Chamber said global food inflation was exacerbated by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which disrupted international corn and wheat trade flows and lifted prices.

Brazil's capacity to produce large volumes of high quality halal foods suggests the country will remain a big chicken supplier, even as importing Arab nations invest to grow local capacity subsidized by oil revenues, the Chamber said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.05% 86.24 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.73% 680.25 End-of-day quote.0.41%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.20% 485.74 Real-time Quote.6.43%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.01% 5.6013 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.18% 179.325 End-of-day quote.-2.20%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.01% 161.59 Real-time Quote.6.05%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.73% 558.3075 Real-time Quote.0.99%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.40% 741.25 End-of-day quote.-5.08%
WTI 1.64% 80.738 Delayed Quote.0.17%
Latest news "Economy"
02:59pUk's hunt warns not to expect tax cuts in march budget- ft…
RE
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.09% to Settle at $3.2750 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:55pKoch gets $2.5 billion in dividends from unit that offloaded asbestos liability
RE
02:54pCapital One cuts over 1,100 tech positions - Bloomberg
RE
02:46pSiemens Energy cuts profit outlook as Siemens Gamesa woes continue
RE
02:46pBrazil to open protocol of Pix instant payment system for other countries
RE
02:41pHere's what Twitter lost in advertising revenue in final months of 2022
RE
02:40pShareholder proxy ISS recommends vote to overhaul Capricorn board, including CEO
RE
02:40pUK in no rush for Northern Ireland election even if stalemate persists
AN
02:39pU.S. looking into 'unconfirmed' reports Russia has opened espionage case against U.S. citizen
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: MasterCard, Visa, McDonald's, Rightmove...
2INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financ..
3Explainer-A looming U.S. debt ceiling fight is starting to worry invest..
4Procter & Gamble 2Q Sales, Earnings Match Street Views
5APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS