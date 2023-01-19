Brazil exports to Arab nations hit 33-year high, agro products prevail

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Exports from Brazil to the
22 countries of the Arab League of nations generated record
revenue of $17.7 billion in 2022, the highest since 1989, the
Arab-Brazil Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday.
The figure represents a 23.06% rise over the previous year
and puts the Arab world as a key trade partner of the South
American nation, which also does a lot of business with China
and Europe.
Arab countries of the Middle East and North Africa
predominately buy agro products like meat and grains from
Brazil. Sales of such goods represented 71% of the total
exported by Brazil to the region, the Chamber said.
As in previous years, exports of Brazilian poultry to League
countries stood out, rising by 26.35% in value as deals were not
deterred by attempts to grow national production in the Middle
East.
Arab nations paid an average around $2,172 per tonne of
Brazilian chicken in 2022, higher than $2,022 Brazil's other
clients disbursed, the Chamber said.
The data highlights Brazil's importance as a halal food
supplier to the Arab world, where buyers pay a premium for meat
produced according to Muslim dietary requirements. It also
evidences the effects of strong demand for imports in the Middle
East and North Africa, and the impact of global food inflation
on trade values.
The Chamber said global food inflation was exacerbated by
the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which disrupted
international corn and wheat trade flows and lifted prices.
Brazil's capacity to produce large volumes of high quality
halal foods suggests the country will remain a big chicken
supplier, even as importing Arab nations invest to grow local
capacity subsidized by oil revenues, the Chamber said.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Aurora Ellis)