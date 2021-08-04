Brazil eyes creation of privatization fund not subject to fiscal rules -govt source

BRASILIA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is drawing
up a constitutional amendment to create a fund from
privatizations and state asset sales to pay down debt, meet
court-ordered payment obligations and help the country's poorest
people, a government source said on Wednesday.
Crucially, from a fiscal perspective, the fund will not be
subject to the 'spending cap', the government's most important
fiscal rule which limits growth in public spending to the
previous year's rate of inflation.
According to the source, the Economy Ministry has already
drawn up the amendment, and could submit it to Congress as early
as this Wednesday.
The development follows recent revelations over the
explosive growth in court-ordered federal payments, which
Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday could potentially
reach 90 billion reais ($17 billion) next year.
A bill this large would limit the government's room for
discretionary spending on other expenses under the spending cap
rule, including the Bolsa Familia welfare program and resources
for keeping the public sector functioning.
Critics, however, argue that the fund allows the government
to substantially increase spending ahead of the 2022
presidential election, an accusation the economic team rejects.
According to the amendment, 60% of the new fund will be used
to pay down public debt, 20% for transfers to the poor, and 20%
for installment payments of the court-ordered debts.
