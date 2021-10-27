Brazil fiscal fears spur more aggressive 150 bps interest rate hike

BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on
Wednesday raised interest rates by 150 basis points and signaled
another such hike this year, stepping up the world's most
aggressive tightening cycle after the government moved to loosen
its constitutional spending limit.
The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided
unanimously to raise its benchmark Selic interest rate to 7.75%
as only three of the 36 economists polled by Reuters forecast.
Most had expected a third-straight increase of a full percentage
point, while fresh fiscal concerns last week led five economists
to project a 125-basis-point hike. (Poll data reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl%253A%252F%252Fapps.cp.%252FApps%252Fcb-polls%253FRIC%253DBRCBMP%25253DECI)
The larger increase shows Brazil, even after raising rates
sharply from 2.00% at the start of the year, is still scrambling
to handle double-digit inflation and President Jair Bolsonaro's
vows to boost welfare spending ahead of next year's election.
"Recent questioning regarding the fiscal framework increased
the risk of deanchoring inflation expectations," wrote Copom in
the statement https://www.bcb.gov.br/en/pressdetail/2418/nota
accompanying Wednesday's rate decision.
The committee forecast another increase of 150 basis points
for the benchmark rate at its next meeting in December, adding
that its baseline scenario now called for pushing rates "even
further" into restrictive territory.
Last week, Bolsonaro promised https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-stocks-currency-plunge-rate-futures-rise-fiscal-fears-2021-10-21
to expand a cash transfer program through next year as
congressional allies proposed a constitutional amendment making
space for nearly 100 billion reais ($18 billion) of additional
spending in 2022.
Some economists have warned a spending spree could backfire
on the government by forcing the central bank, whose formal
autonomy was written into law https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/brazils-top-court-upholds-central-bank-autonomy-amid-rising-inflation-2021-08-26
this year, to hike rates more sharply, tipping the economy into
recession next year https://www.reuters.com/article/brazil-economy-forecast/itau-forecasts-brazil-downturn-in-2022-idUSL1N2RL2ME.
"Given recent events in fiscal policy ... our evaluation is
that this rate increase won't be very effective at avoiding an
even greater deterioration of inflation expectations in 2022,
2023 and 2024," said Jose Marcio Camargo, chief economist at
Genial Investimentos.
A weaker currency, severe drought and rising fuel prices
helped to push consumer prices 10.3% higher in the 12 months
through September. That is the hottest inflation among G20
countries except for Argentina https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/argentina-inflation-spikes-sharply-despite-battle-curb-prices-2021-10-14,
which has left interest rates unchanged in 2021, and Turkey https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkish-central-bank-surprises-by-slashing-rates-200-pts-16-2021-10-21,
which shocked markets by slashing rates in recent months after
raising them early this year.
($1 = 5.5365 reais)
