Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brazil front-runner Lula shores up party alliances for October election

04/28/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Former Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a news conference after meeting with the Rede Sustentabilidade party in Brasilia

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told allies on Thursday he aims to represent a seven-party center-left coalition in his challenge to incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in this October's election.

Lula, a former union organizer leading the presidential race, has stacked his agenda with party congresses to cement that coalition, including Thursday rallies with the Brazilian Socialist Party and Sustainability Network (REDE).

"To those who have not joined us yet, our arms are open to welcome everyone who wants to recover this country," he told reporters at a meeting with REDE.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues pledged REDE's support for Lula's candidacy, but party founder Marina Silva, a former Lula environment minister, was absent. Silva left Lula's government and she ran against his Workers Party (PT) in three bruising presidential elections.

Lula celebrated the findings of a U.N. rights committee earlier in the day that a graft case that jailed him and blocked his presidential candidacy in 2018 had violated due process. He call the ruling "extraordinarily soul-cleansing."

Opinion surveys have shown Lula's advantage over Bolsonaro eroding in recent months, as Bolsonaro has ramped up spending on social programs. Still, the left-wing challenger still holds a double-digit advantage over his far-right opponent in simulations of a likely runoff.

Sources close to Lula told Reuters his strategy five months from the election is to focus on gathering maximum support for an expected second-round runoff against Bolsonaro.

Some parties are maneuvering to field their own candidates but could still back Lula in the runoff, such as the Social Democratic Party and some factions of the Brazilian Democratic Movement.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Brad Haynes and Alistair Bell)

By Lisandra Paraguassu


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51pAmazon cfo says fuel is an issue in europe in particular - media…
RE
04:49pRobinhood shares fall after company posts decline in revenue
RE
04:49pSoccer-Ronaldo on target as United draw 1-1 with Chelsea
RE
04:47pAmazon cfo says signing bonuses have subsided to attract workers…
RE
04:45pBrazil front-runner Lula shores up party alliances for October election
RE
04:45pExclusive-All Blue Capital in $773 million bid for Zymeworks-sources
RE
04:45pLabor issues, idle trains leave U.S. grain and food stranded -shippers
RE
04:43pGilead first quarter sales, earnings beat Street estimates
RE
04:42pU.S. Congress revives World War Two-era "Lend-Lease" program for Ukraine
RE
04:41pBrazil front-runner Lula shores up party alliances for October election
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares surge after Facebook ekes out user growth
2Meta Platforms : Q1 2022 Earnings
3Improved business mix and continued stable gross margin development dur..
4Unilever warns of more price hikes as cost pressures build
5Carlsberg says rising beer prises not hurting sales

HOT NEWS