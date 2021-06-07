Brazil grants wide authorization for thermal plants in drought

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil on Monday authorized
thermoelectric plants to fire up without contracts for up to six
months "on an exceptional and temporary basis" due to the worst
drought in almost a century.
The drought has lowered reservoirs and raised concerns about
hydroelectric power supplies. The authorization published in the
Official Gazette covers all thermoelectric plants, not just
gas-powered ones as first planned, and includes other more
expensive fuel sources.
The measure will allow thermal plants that do not have
contracts for the sale of their power to include fixed costs in
the revenue they are entitled to receive when they are called on
to operate, the so-called Variable Unit Cost (CVU).
The thermoelectric plants can be activated under these
conditions for up to six month, though the measure allows for an
extension.
Fixed costs that can be included by the plants with no
contracts will end up being paid by consumers, energy analyst
Urias Martiniano said.
Brazil's electricity system has been pressured by the least
rainfall since 1930 and this has required thermoelectric
generation to kick in to meet demand since last October, which
has pushed up rates due to higher costs.
The government has said additional measures will be needed
to guarantee energy supplies.
The Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE), led by the
Minister of Mines and Energy, has advocated in recent weeks the
need to ease operating conditions of some hydroelectric plants.
On Saturday, the national grid operator (ONS) said measures
taken will guarantee power supplies in Brazil this year, though
it admitted the risk of shortages in the June to November
period..
Among the actions being taken, the agency highlighted the
easing of restrictions for dams in the São Francisco and Paraná
river basins, increased thermal generation with guaranteed fuel
supplies and power imports from Argentina and Uruguay.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa in Sao Paulo
Editing by Matthew Lewis)