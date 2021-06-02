Log in
Brazil internet provider Brisanet files for IPO

06/02/2021
SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian internet service provider Brisanet has registered for an initial public offering, according to documents published by national securities regulator CVM on Wednesday, in what could be one of the nation's biggest telecom IPOs in recent years.

The company describes itself as the biggest independent fiber optic internet provider in Brazil. It operates in 96 cities in the nation's northeastern region, and its subsidiary Agility Telecom serves 251 municipalities. Overall, it has 14,400 kilometers (8,948 miles) of fiber-optic backbone.

The offering will be coordinated by Banco Santander, XP, BTG Pactual and UBS BB, a partnership between UBS and Banco do Brasil. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves in Sao Paulo Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -0.09% 3.475 Delayed Quote.37.04%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -1.60% 6.2006 Delayed Quote.0.63%
UBS GROUP AG -0.27% 14.755 Delayed Quote.18.64%
HOT NEWS