Brazil internet provider Brisanet files for IPO

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian internet service
provider Brisanet has registered for an initial public offering,
according to documents published by national securities
regulator CVM on Wednesday, in what could be one of the nation's
biggest telecom IPOs in recent years.
The company describes itself as the biggest independent
fiber optic internet provider in Brazil. It operates in 96
cities in the nation's northeastern region, and its subsidiary
Agility Telecom serves 251 municipalities. Overall, it has
14,400 kilometers (8,948 miles) of fiber-optic backbone.
The offering will be coordinated by Banco Santander, XP, BTG
Pactual and UBS BB, a partnership between UBS and Banco do
Brasil.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves in Sao Paulo
Writing by Gram Slattery
Editing by Matthew Lewis)